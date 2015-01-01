HEAT 86 - Wizards 107 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Washington Wizards 107-86 Monday night at Verizon Center. Chris Bosh led the way for the HEAT with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Impact Performance of the Night: Despite the loss, Chris Bosh had a solid outing against the Wizards. Bosh primarily attacked from the perimeter, but he did mix it up as the game wore on. As usual, he was efficient from the field and solid on the glass. In all, Bosh shot 9-of-14 for his 21 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT went on an 8-0 run to cut Wizards’ lead to 72-59 with 6:15 left in the third quarter, but Washington answered back. Still, Miami continued to fight and did its best to get back in the game.

Play of the Game: With just under ten minutes left in the second quarter, Josh McRoberts faked a pass and drove inside from the left wing. He then went across the lane, absorbed contact from Drew Gooden and finished the layup to cut the Wizards’ lead to 37-24.

For the second-consecutive night, McRoberts played well. It is clear that he is getting more comfortable with his teammates. McRoberts finished the night with eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 96.4; Defensive Efficiency: 119.5

Trend to Watch: Dwyane Wade has been very sharp from mid-range since returning to the starting lineup Sunday night. Wade hit his first five shots against the Wizards and finished the game 9-of-13 shooting for 20 points. It didn’t take long for Wade to regain his rhythm and that is definitely a welcome sight for HEAT fans.

The Takeaway: Miami entered the night 4-1 this season in the second game of a back-to-back, but unfortunately couldn’t get the victory on Monday night. While the HEAT had their issues on defense, they did pretty well on the offensive end. Miami shot 60 percent in the first half against the Wizards and were getting good looks, but couldn’t quite sustain it.

Still, it was encouraging to see Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh continue to fight down the stretch despite being down. Look for the HEAT to correct their mistakes Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Notes: Hassan Whiteside made his HEAT debut in the fourth quarter.