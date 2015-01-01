HEAT 85 - Spurs 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 Friday night at AT&T Center. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

Impact Performance of the Night: With the HEAT under-manned, both Luol Deng and Chris Bosh came through on the offensive end. As usual, Deng had some tough finishes inside and put pressure on the San Antonio defense. Bosh, meanwhile, had the touch from mid-range pretty much all night. He also did did a good job on the glass against Tim Duncan. Deng finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds, while Bosh had 14 points and seven boards on the night.

The Deciding Run: The Spurs went on a 9-4 run to take an 84-65 lead with 8:49 left in regulation. Miami would continue to fight, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough.

Earlier, the HEAT went on an 11-2 run to cut the Spurs’ lead to 32-30 with 8:48 left in the second quarter. Tyler Johnson had a hot start to the game and led the charge throughout the run.

Play of the Game: With 7:45 left in the third quarter, Shabazz Napier brought the ball up in transition and saw Chris Andersen behind the defense. Napier then threw up a perfect lob from the three-point line and Andersen finished the play to cut San Antonio’s lead to 58-49.

Another nice play came midway through the first quarter when Mario Chalmers drove past Danny Green from the right wing. He then flipped up a lob for Chris Andersen, who threw it down to put the HEAT up 13-9 early on.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 93.4; Defensive Efficiency: 110.2

Trend to Watch: Tyler Johnson started the game very aggressively and had a solid outing on Friday night. Early in the game, Johnson got out in transition and had some nice finishes at the rim. As the night wore on, he started to hit some mid-range jumpers. While it won’t show on the box score, Johnson also fought hard for loose balls on the offensive glass. Not to mention, he played pretty well on the defensive end and showed great awareness. The young man played well earlier on this road trip against Boston and showed some flashes once more against the Spurs. Hopefully that will continue moving forward. In all, Johnson finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two steals.

The Takeaway: Despite the loss, the HEAT competed well even though they were short-handed. Early on, Miami was quite active on defense and came away with five steals in the first half. As a result of their solid defensive disposition, the HEAT responded well to nearly all of San Antonio’s runs throughout the game. Unfortunately for Miami, Kawhi Leonard got hot in the first half and was able to keep it up. The talented two-way player scored 24 points on Friday night and hit some tough outside shots. Still, the HEAT showed great resolve and fought hard until the very end. Look for Miami to correct its mistakes and get back at it Monday night against the New York Knicks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Notes:

Udonis Haslem injured his left wrist in the first quarter and didn’t return to the game.

Hassan Whiteside (ankle) and Shawne Williams (hip) sat out.