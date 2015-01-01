HEAT 109 - Bobcats 98 Game 4 Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Charlotte Bobcats 109-98 Monday night at Time Warner Cable Arena. LeBron James led the way for the HEAT with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Miami completes the first round sweep and awaits the winner of Brooklyn and Toronto.

Impact Performance of the Night: With 8:45 to go in the third quarter, Bismack Biyombo inadvertently bumped his knee into LeBron James’ thigh on the baseline. The collision caused James to hit the deck noticeably in pain.

Charlotte probably wishes that play never happened.

From there, James would hit a 3-pointer, a long two pointer and a fast break dunk in succession in a game-deciding third quarter. James scored 18 of his 31 points after the tumble and shot 10-of-19 in all from the field. He also drew a charge on Chris Douglas-Roberts in the fourth quarter. You could tell that James would not be denied on this night.

For Charlotte, Kemba Walker had one heck of a game with Al Jefferson out of the lineup. Walker started 4-of-6 from the field and scored 10 of his 29 in a red-hot first quarter. He continued his torrid shooting throughout and single-handedly kept the Bobcats in the game.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT finally started to pull away a bit in the third quarter thanks to a 12-4 run that put Miami up 73-66 with 4:54 left in the quarter. Miami started to pick up its defensive pressure and get points in transition. LeBron James was the catalyst in the run after his collision with Biyombo.

In all, the HEAT outscored the Bobcats 32-17 in the third quarter and a lot of that had to do with turnovers. Miami forced Charlotte to commit six turnovers in the quarter which led to 15 points.

Play of the Game: With 5:37 left in the second quarter, LeBron James read the passing lane, stole an errant pass from Luke Ridnour intended for Josh McRoberts and took it all the way home for the flush to cut the Bobcats lead to 45-44.

Another great play for the HEAT came with just under two minutes to go in the third quarter. LeBron James seemed to go up for a typical mid-range jumper from the right wing. However, he fooled everyone and instead led Chris Andersen with a perfect lob pass that Andersen easily finished to put the HEAT up ten points with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 115; Defensive Efficiency: 106.3

Trend to Watch: James Jones and Norris Cole played very well and hit clutch shots for the HEAT. Each have had their moments in this series, but more importantly they came through when it mattered most in a series-clinching victory. James Jones spaced the floor and answered a lot of Walker’s 3-pointers as the game progressed. Jones finished 3-of-6 from downtown and scored nine points.

Norris Cole hit a 3-pointer from the corner to close the third quarter and put the HEAT up 84-71. He scored five of his 13 in the fourth and also had some very aggressive drives to the hoop. Cole usually steps up his game when they playoffs arrive and we have seen glimpses of that yet again.

The Takeaway: After a rather slow start, the HEAT picked up their defensive intensity in the third quarter and did what they do best. Miami controlled this series by forcing turnovers on a team that simply couldn’t afford them. This game changed when the HEAT were able to do that in the third quarter.

The scrappy Bobcats fought back and got within seven points thanks to a 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter, but Chris Bosh answered the call. Bosh hit two big jumpers from the wing in response to keep Charlotte from coming back. Bosh finished with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. He primarily drove to the rack early on before settling in his comfort zones around the elbows in the second half.

Notes: Mario Chalmers was very aggressive getting to the rim and played under control all game. He kept his turnovers to a minimum pretty much all series. In Game 4, Chalmers finished 4-of-9 for 10 points and dished out five assists.