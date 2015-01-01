Hawks 109 - HEAT 103 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Atlanta Hawks 109-103 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Chris Bosh led the way for the HEAT with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Impact Performance of the Night: Once again, Chris Bosh was very sharp on Tuesday night. Bosh had some nifty moves in the post and drew a lot of fouls on the Hawks. He shot 60 percent from the field and sank 9 of 12 free throws for his 22 points. It has been great to see Bosh consistently get what he wants on the offensive end throughout this preseason.

The Deciding Run: After Atlanta built a double-digit lead, the HEAT responded in the fourth quarter with a 29-15 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to 103-99 with 2:00 left in the game. Shabazz Napier and Shannon Brown played extremely well down the stretch and led the charge for the HEAT during the run.

Earlier, the HEAT started the game on a 14-0 run thanks to great defense and crisp ball movement on the offensive end. Danny Granger hit two 3-pointers and had a nice no-look pass to a cutting Luol Deng during the run.

Play of the Game: With 2:35 left in regulation, Shannon Brown stole the ball from Dennis Schroder, went with a behind-the-back dribble and took it all the way for the one-handed stuff to bring the HEAT within seven.

Just before that, Dwyane Wade and Shannon Brown were like poetry in motion in transition. With about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Wade stole the ball from Dennis Schroder and threw up an incredible lob to Brown from the right elbow, which he threw down to cut Atlanta’s lead to 100-89.

Another great play came with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. James Ennis read the passing lane and swiped an errant pass from Kent Bazemore. He then took it all the way home for the thunderous throw-down to put the HEAT up 35-16.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 100.2; Defensive Efficiency: 106.3

Trend to Watch: Both James Ennis and Shabazz Napier received minutes early on. Napier and Ennis checked in late in the first quarter and carried over into the second. Perhaps we will see that in these next few preseason contests to see how they fare against rotation guys on other teams.

Napier made smart decisions with the ball and had some excellent passes inside, especially to Chris Andersen. Napier never gave up and continued to make scrappy plays down the stretch on Tuesday night. He finished with 12 points on 50 percent shooting and four assists.

Ennis, meanwhile, provided a spark in the second quarter, where he scored eight of his ten points.

The Takeaway: It seemed as though the HEAT were destined for another overtime after a huge comeback once again against the Hawks. While that was not in the cards, it was encouraging to see guys like Shannon Brown step up and drop ten points in the final quarter.

Coach Spoelstra decided to put Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh back in the game midway through the fourth quarter and they worked well with both Brown and Napier. Tinkering with lineups is what you expect to see during the preseason and it was great to see that one produce late in the game.