Gameday Rundown: Showdown In Chicago

Miami HEAT vs. Chicago Bulls

Saturday, November 27th @ 8:00 PM

Location: United Center, Chicago, IL

Tipoff: 8:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Black Friday Sale - 40% off select merchandise (excludes Mashup, Vice Nights jersey, Personalized jerseys)



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Marcus Garrett, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Tendinitis) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Chicago: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Bulls meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won a franchise-best four-straight games in Chicago and 10 of the last 13 meetings overall.

-The HEAT are 58-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-25 in home games and 24-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Saturday marks as the busiest day for the HEAT this season, with 18 games on the day. Tonight is the sixth consecutive Saturday Miami has played on to start the season and the fifth being on the road. The HEAT will also play on the next two Saturday’s as well. Additionally, there are only seven Saturday’s during the entire season that Miami will not play on.

-Jimmy Butler is just six offensive rebounds from the 1,000th of his career.

-Tyler Herro is averaging a league-best 21.2 points off the bench this season and despite starting four games, his 297 bench points are the second-most by a reserve in the NBA.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 67-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.