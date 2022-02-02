Gameday Rundown: One Month Later, San Antonio

HEAT vs. Spurs
Posted: Feb 02, 2022

Miami HEAT vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, February 3 @ 8:30 PM

Location:AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Tipoff: 8:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Personal Reasons - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Knee) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Omer Yurtseven, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl, Out, Injury/Illness (Concussion Protocol) - Dejounte Murray, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Wrist; Sprain) - Doug McDermott, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Jock Landale, Out, Injury/Illness (Concussion Protocol) - Zach Collins, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Keita Bates-Diop, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this season after a postponement of their 12/29 contest.
  • Last season, Miami swept the series and have now won five of the last six overall.
  • The HEAT are 23-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Duncan Robinson has connected on a team-leading 149 made three-point field goals this season.
  • Miami enters the third of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 29th road game of the season, tying for the third-most road games in the NBA.
  • Miami is holding teams to 105.0 points this season, the sixth-lowest in the NBA, and is 16-1 when holding teams under 100.
  • Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 18 times this season and has now totaled 37 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. Additionally, his 18 20-point games off the bench this season are already the most for a single-season in team history.
HEAT Category Opponent
108.7 POINTS PER GAME 111.4
105.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.6
.459 FG PCT. .465
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .464
.375 3-PT FG PCT. .354
.812 FT PCT. .738
44.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.7
41.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.0
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 28.0
7.35 STEALS PER GAME 7.54
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.6
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
3.25 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.19
