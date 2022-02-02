Gameday Rundown: One Month Later, San Antonio

Miami HEAT vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, February 3 @ 8:30 PM

Location:AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Tipoff: 8:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Personal Reasons - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Knee) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Omer Yurtseven, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl, Out, Injury/Illness (Concussion Protocol) - Dejounte Murray, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Wrist; Sprain) - Doug McDermott, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Jock Landale, Out, Injury/Illness (Concussion Protocol) - Zach Collins, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Keita Bates-Diop, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this season after a postponement of their 12/29 contest.

Last season, Miami swept the series and have now won five of the last six overall.

The HEAT are 23-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson has connected on a team-leading 149 made three-point field goals this season.

Miami enters the third of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 29th road game of the season, tying for the third-most road games in the NBA.

Miami is holding teams to 105.0 points this season, the sixth-lowest in the NBA, and is 16-1 when holding teams under 100.

Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 18 times this season and has now totaled 37 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. Additionally, his 18 20-point games off the bench this season are already the most for a single-season in team history.