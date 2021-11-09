Gameday Rundown: Kicking Off Los Angeles B2B

Tune in at 10:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN
HEAT vs. Lakers
Posted: Nov 09, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:00 PM

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Tipoff: 10:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. 

-The HEAT are 29-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games. 

What to watch for:

-Miami is averaging a +8.6 scoring margin, the third-highest in the NBA. 

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 16. 

-Miami enters a back-to-back set in Los Angeles with their first matchup against the Lakers tonight and then tomorrow against the Clippers, marking the first time in franchise history the HEAT will play a back-to-back set in LA. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 58-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. 

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench six times this season and has now totaled 25 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. 

HEAT Category Opponent
110.1 POINTS PER GAME 111.5
101.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.4
.464 FG PCT. .463
.416 OPPONENT FG PCT. .448
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .359
.826 FT PCT. .733
49.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.4
41.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.5
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.4
6.60 STEALS PER GAME 9.18
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.5
13.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.4
2.20 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.18
