Gameday Rundown: Kicking Off Los Angeles B2B
Tune in at 10:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and ESPN
Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:00 PM
Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
Tipoff: 10:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: City - Miami Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami:
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0.
-The HEAT are 29-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Miami is averaging a +8.6 scoring margin, the third-highest in the NBA.
-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 16.
-Miami enters a back-to-back set in Los Angeles with their first matchup against the Lakers tonight and then tomorrow against the Clippers, marking the first time in franchise history the HEAT will play a back-to-back set in LA.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 58-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.
-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench six times this season and has now totaled 25 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.1
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.5
|101.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.4
|.464
|FG PCT.
|.463
|.416
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.448
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.359
|.826
|FT PCT.
|.733
|49.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.4
|41.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.5
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.4
|6.60
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.18
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.5
|13.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.4
|2.20
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.18
NEXT UP: