Gameday Rundown: Kicking Off Los Angeles B2B

Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, November 10th @ 10:00 PM

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Tipoff: 10:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game:



Uniform: City - Miami Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

-Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0.

-The HEAT are 29-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami is averaging a +8.6 scoring margin, the third-highest in the NBA.

-The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 16.

-Miami enters a back-to-back set in Los Angeles with their first matchup against the Lakers tonight and then tomorrow against the Clippers, marking the first time in franchise history the HEAT will play a back-to-back set in LA.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 58-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench six times this season and has now totaled 25 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.