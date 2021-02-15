Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Clippers In LA
Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Clippers
Monday, February 15th @ 10:00PM
Location: STAPLES Center - Los Angeles, CA
TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM
Tipoff: 10:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the season.
- Earlier this season, LA recorded a, 109-105, win on 1/28.
- The HEAT are 36-28 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-15 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 26 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 26-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Clippers
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|115.3
|109.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.9
|.461
|FG PCT.
|.485
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.422
|.784
|FT PCT.
|.848
|42.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.0
|44.3
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.1
|25.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.1
|6.77
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.67
|16.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|3.81
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.81
