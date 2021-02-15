Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Clippers In LA

Game starts at 10PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 15, 2021

Miami HEAT at  Los Angeles Clippers

Monday, February 15th @ 10:00PM

Location: STAPLES Center - Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, LA recorded a, 109-105, win on 1/28.

- The HEAT are 36-28 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-15 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 26 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 26-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.

HEAT Category Clippers
106.2 POINTS PER GAME 115.3
109.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.9
.461 FG PCT. .485
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .465
.357 3-PT FG PCT. .422
.784 FT PCT. .848
42.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.0
44.3 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.1
25.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.1
6.77 STEALS PER GAME 7.67
16.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.2
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
3.81 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.81
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter