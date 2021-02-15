Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On Clippers In LA

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Clippers

Monday, February 15th @ 10:00PM

Location: STAPLES Center - Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 9:30PM

Tipoff: 10:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, LA recorded a, 109-105, win on 1/28.

- The HEAT are 36-28 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-15 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 26 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 26-straight games, the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.