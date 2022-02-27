Gameday Rundown: Chicago Showdown Part 3

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, February 28 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Chicago: Lonzo Ball, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscus Tear) - Alex Caruso, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Fracture) - Nikola Vucevic, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Patrick Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Wrist; Ligament Tear) - Tyler Cook, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Marko Simonovic, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, first in Chicago on 11/27 and again in Miami on 12/11.

The HEAT has now won 12 of the last 15 overall against Chicago. The HEAT are 60-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 35-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson connected on his 700th career three-point field goal on 2/17 at CHA, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to hit the mark.

Miami is 22-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 15-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points vs. SA on 2/26 while also blocking three shots, becoming the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on 3/18/14 at CLE. He also scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, marking the highest scoring fourth quarter of his career. Additionally, he connected on the 1,000th free throw of his career.

Tyler Herro has now scored at least 25 points in consecutive games off the bench after scoring a game-high 25 points at NY on 2/25 and then 27 points vs. SA on 2/26. He has become the first HEAT player in team history to accomplish the feat multiple times in the same season after also doing so on 12/21 & 12/23 and on 10/21 & 10/23. Additionally, only three other HEAT players have ever scored 25+ in consecutive games off the bench, including Dwyane Wade (2/27/18 & 3/1/18), James Johnson (2/10/17 & 2/11/17) and Hassan Whiteside (3/25/16 & 3/28/16). No HEAT player has done so in three straight games.