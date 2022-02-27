Gameday Rundown: Chicago Showdown Part 3
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami HEAT
Monday, February 28 @ 7:30 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); Chicago: Lonzo Ball, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Meniscus Tear) - Alex Caruso, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Fracture) - Nikola Vucevic, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Patrick Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Wrist; Ligament Tear) - Tyler Cook, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Marko Simonovic, Out, G League (On Assignment)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, first in Chicago on 11/27 and again in Miami on 12/11.
- The HEAT has now won 12 of the last 15 overall against Chicago. The HEAT are 60-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 35-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson connected on his 700th career three-point field goal on 2/17 at CHA, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to hit the mark.
- Miami is 22-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 15-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points vs. SA on 2/26 while also blocking three shots, becoming the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on 3/18/14 at CLE. He also scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, marking the highest scoring fourth quarter of his career. Additionally, he connected on the 1,000th free throw of his career.
- Tyler Herro has now scored at least 25 points in consecutive games off the bench after scoring a game-high 25 points at NY on 2/25 and then 27 points vs. SA on 2/26. He has become the first HEAT player in team history to accomplish the feat multiple times in the same season after also doing so on 12/21 & 12/23 and on 10/21 & 10/23. Additionally, only three other HEAT players have ever scored 25+ in consecutive games off the bench, including Dwyane Wade (2/27/18 & 3/1/18), James Johnson (2/10/17 & 2/11/17) and Hassan Whiteside (3/25/16 & 3/28/16). No HEAT player has done so in three straight games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.6
|104.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.4
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.482
|.443
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.465
|.373
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.376
|.807
|FT PCT.
|.815
|44.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.3
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|43.5
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.2
|7.57
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.06
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|3.26
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.51
