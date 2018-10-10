World Mental Health Day

When asked about leading a healthy lifestyle, most people would respond with an answer that discusses what they eat or how much exercise they get. However, a truly healthy person does not only focus on the food choices they make or what their workout regime includes. In my opinion, mental health is also key to a healthy life.

Mental health continues to be a disease that very few are comfortable discussing. Studies show there is a consistent increase in adults both old and young who are now taking anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medications.

The question is why is this trending upward?

I think we are all just trying to be perfect. We put an incredible amount of pressure on ourselves to be everything to everyone around us. We view taking a time out to focus on what we are thinking and feeling as a sign of weakness. I believe it is essential that we take time out of our busy lives and incorporate meditation and self-reflection.

Anxiety and depression is something that has been a part of my family for years now. I noticed myself falling into bad habits just around high school, and luckily for me I have always had a strong family and support system. I tried countless medications and therapists, but for me, my medicine was dance and fitness. Dancing and working out have been my go to outlet. Dancing and working out have made me feel strong, beautiful, and alive. It is so important to identify what makes you happy and what makes you feel good. Surround yourself with all the things that set your soul on fire, and know you are not alone!

A truly healthy person starts from the inside out. Reach out to those you love and trust especially if you're feeling like something just isn't quite right. You would be surprised how many people have those same exact thoughts. Create your village and check in regularly. Don't be afraid to admit this may be beyond your control and you need to seek professional help.

When you live your life with a healthy mind, body, and soul you are golden. So, shine from the inside out, and remember every day is a new day. Take a deep breath, and then start again.

Ericka