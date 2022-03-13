Coup's Notebook Vol. 19: Vic Is Back, Kyle Lowry Wastes No Time, Tyler Herro's Next Level And The Jimmy Shuffle

The Miami HEAT are 45-24, No. 1 in the Eastern Conference with the No. 5 Net Rating at plus-4.6. There are 13 games left in the season with eight of them coming at home (League Pass). Here's what we've been noting and noticing.

VIC IS BACK, THAT’S WHAT MATTERS

Victor Oladipo’s return is an achievement in itself. There’s very little lonelier in this league than being unable to play, being unable to travel for long stretches, and having to commit yourself to the same monotonous daily rehab day after day as the light at the end of the tunnel never seems to get any closer. Oladipo just came off the second year of his career spent rehabilitating, and all the time sandwiched in between marked by frustrations with an injury that just wouldn’t get right.

The win isn’t what Oladipo is doing on the court right now, it’s that he’s on the court at all – a point Spoelstra has made on more than a couple occasions already.

“I’m not going to try and fast-track this,” Spoelstra said. “This is going to be about us tempering the expectations. It’s just about getting him game minutes, getting in rhythm, helping us win. Then we’ll be able to build it from there. It’s three games. That is the biggest win of all. The fact that he had had three straight years of frustrating health and injury things that he was dealing this. This is the biggest victory of all, that fact that he’s out here.”

Right now Oladipo is limited to about 15 minutes a night – he didn’t play the second night of a back-to-back against Minnesota – generally getting in just under the three-minute mark in the first and third quarters, with his shift bridging the periods as he comes out with around seven to play in the second and fourth. It’s really not worth evaluating how he’s playing, for good or ill, until more time passes. He’s made some corner threes, attempting a few forays into the paint with some heads up assists logged on the ledger. As for how he actually looks, he looks like someone who hasn’t played basketball in a year. That’s perfectly fine. That’s what it’s supposed to be. Is he moving well or not? I have no idea. Let’s just give him time to show us.

He’s probably not going to be a high-usage player at any point this season, and that would probably be true if he had been fully healthy in March. There’s only so many possessions and action and shots to go around. In the usage vacuum that emerged upon the trade of Goran Dragic last offseason – Lowry being more interested in playmaking than soaking up possession finishing opportunities – Herro grabbed hold to the tune of a 29 percent usage rate that would be high on any team much less a mostly egalitarian offense like Miami’s. Herro emerged, and he’s in the middle of the best month or so of his career. As Oladipo improves and finds his game, he’s going to be spending most of his time with Herro on the court. How the usage distribution is affected from there is worth keeping an eye on, but the good news is that both players seem to be in one another’s corner.

“We already got a partnership,” Oladipo said of Herro. “That’s my guy. He’ll tell you. As far as basketball, that’s going to come. First and foremost we have a relationship, and we have a good one. When it comes to basketball, that’ll click faster because of that. We can do special things, and I look forward to doing that with him.”

Oladipo has played a secondary role before. When Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City before the 2016-17 season, the Thunder traded Serge Ibaka to Orlando for Oladipo, who spent the season playing next to Russell Westbrook and his gargantuan 41.7 usage rate. Oladipo’s usage settled in around 21.4.

It’s all about time right now. Time to get right, get in rhythm and figure out a role. There just isn’t much time left. Miami has 13 games to figure out where Oladipo might fit into a shorter postseason rotation. But that’s putting the cart before the horse again. All that matters today is that Oladipo is playing at all.

KYLE LOWRY IS IN A HURRY

It’s a little funny to think back to the beginning of the season, when there was plenty of talk about how Kyle Lowry was going to up Miami’s typically measured and deliberate pace. Fast forward to mid-March and the HEAT are . . . No. 29 in pace, ahead of only the Dallas Mavericks.

Truth is that Lowry does affect the team’s overall pace – 98.4 possessions per game when he’s on the court, which would rank No. 18 – he just does it in very specific ways that don’t typically involve sprinting up and down the floor at every moment. One way is the hit-ahead passes that have been well covered at this point. The other is one of my favorite smaller things to watch this season, which is Lowry anytime there’s a dead ball situation. Here’s him after a Houston Rockets turnover last week:

There is absolutely no dilly-dallying with Lowry. Even if the defense managed to get back in that sequence, every second you save getting the ball over the mid-court line is a small pressure you’re putting on the defense to get set up. Lowry is not one to waste time.

THE BEST OF TYLER, FOR NOW

The leap Tyler Herro made from his second and third year is obvious, but just as the improvements he made during the months-long season suspension before Orlando bubble were kept in the shadows in light of his second-season struggles, as they were, it’s going a little under the radar just how much Herro has improved during the season. His mid-range pullups have gone down, his paint pressure is up, his playmaking against ball pressure has become more composed, and his free-throw rate has nearly doubled. These last six or seven weeks, with the All-Star break in between, has been by far the best, most mature basketball of his young career.

But there’s another level. Well, there’s always another level for a player as young as he is. For now we’re referring to what Herro can do, can become, late in games.

Going just by the numbers, as far as the numbers can define it, Herro has always been a pretty clutch player. He shot 15-of-30 his first year in the last five minutes of close games and he was nails in that postseason, shooting 8-of-17 from three. The efficiency fell off last year, down to 32 percent from the field, but that was true for just about everyone in what wound up being something of a lost year. The common thread between both seasons is that Herro was generally an off-ball player down the stretch, capitalizing on spot-ups created by Butler and Goran Dragic or otherwise providing the requisite floor spacing for the lead playmakers to attack.

Now he is one of those lead playmakers. His usage rate has hovered around 30 all year and there’s no dropoff late game where it sits at 28 – which still comes in behind Butler’s 33. He’s shooting 14-of-42 (33 percent) from the field in clutch minutes and 8-of-22 from three. Not great numbers overall, but when you consider how much efficiency drops across the board for almost all players, it’s all pretty much in line. Miami’s clutch offense is down to No. 27 this season with a 98.3 offensive rating, but that’s a function of the entire team and not any one player.

Now you might think the next level is just for Herro to hit more of those big shots, but that could happen regardless of changes anywhere else. That’s just how small sample sizes work. One next level for Herro is being able to score more consistently versus switches against long, rangy, elite defenses, but just speaking to the late game, there was a play late against Minnesota that represented the actual next level for both Herro and maybe Miami’s late-game offense.

Herro had been so good in this game, putting up 30 points on 19 shots, that the Wolves decided to just get the ball out of his hands. He took the double, made the simple play, and a pass later Max Strus is open in the corner. In other words, the work Herro had done leading up to clutch minutes made a play in those clutch minutes. Granted the Wolves only have so many options with a center like Karl-Anthony Towns and they had proven that drop coverage against Herro wasn’t going to work, but over and over it is proven that Miami’s offense – any offense, really – is at its best when they can get two on the ball. Typically they get to that with Duncan Robinson or Max Strus drawing two on a handoff, but Herro is the one in most of the late-game lineups and if he can be a true defensive magnet, it could grease the final-minute wheels in a way the HEAT just haven’t been able to for the past few seasons. No matter the breadth of your domain, there’s always another world to conquer.

“For sure [there’s a next level in close games],” Spoelstra said. “But his confidence is really exploding right now. We’re dependent on his play right now. He’s generating so many good things for us as a scorer and as a playmaker. Also somebody now that is also being schemed, and that opens up other things for your offense. He made some really nice passes [vs. Minnesota] out of the traps.”

As a side note, I’m going to leave this here for posterity’s sake. Tyler Herro’s first real post-up:

THE JIMMY SHUFFLE

The on-court stylings of Jimmy Butler are not always the most artistic. Sure, the full-court connections with Lowry, featuring Butler always finding a way to high point the ball, have a certain aesthetic appeal to them, but there’s a lot of hard shoulders, deliberate post-ups and jump stops. Butler’s game is a lot of good things. You just won’t be mistaking him for George Gervin.

He does, however, have one of the quirkiest moves in the league. Butler’s footwork is underrated. While not possessing elite-tier burst in one-on-one situations – Butler thrives when he can get his defender on his shoulder – he still manages to get and edge on all variety of players with a measured combination jab steps and pivots, including a cross-body step that seems to leave him off-center until the moment he rips through the other direction. The fun part is when his feet don’t move at all and he hits opponents with the merengue shuffle.

It doesn’t always make sense that it works when you really think about it. He’s not going anywhere, and any defender worth his salt knows to play the body – do they still teach kids to guard the bellybutton? – not the ball. But the sudden movement always seems to freeze the opposition for just a split-second. Long enough for Butler to get to where he wants to go. There’s a reason he’s creating 1.11 points-per-isolation, including passes leading to shots, per Second Spectrum, No. 4 in the league behind DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and Luka Doncic. There’s a level of craft hidden beneath what can at times be a bulldozer exterior.

We don’t see this move as much as we used to. It was a staple in Butler’s first season in Miami, including the bubble, but it’s been used only a handful of times since his late-December return from injury. That just makes it all the more fun when he does break out the shuffle.

TIDBITS

-P.J. Tucker’s 93 offensive rebounds are No. 2 in the NBA for all players 6-foot-5 and shorter, just ahead of Russell Westbrook and just behind Jae’Sean Tate, who leads the league with 106.

-The question, from one humble perspective, isn’t whether or not Tyler Herro is going to win Sixth Man of the Year. It’s whether he can do it behind a unanimous vote.

-The HEAT are not ones to play too much in drop coverage with all the switching enabled by Adebayo and Tucker, but it’s not mistake that their two games (one with, one without Adebayo) featuring the most drop coverage (38 possessions in each) came against the Phoenix Suns. Most of that has to do with Deandre Ayton, who is the rare super-skilled big that will spend an entire game putting constant pressure on the paint with rim dives while not needing to be fed 15-feet-out post-ups against switches. Ayton’s catch-and-finish game, which doesn’t often need the back-down dribbles that Tucker can so often nullify, essentially forces Miami into a coverage that is rarely Plan A.