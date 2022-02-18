Coup's Notebook Vol. 16: Duncan Robinson Discusses Luck, The Numbers On Lowry's Deep Throws And Two Corners In Charlotte

The Miami HEAT are 38-21, tied for No. 1 in the Eastern Conference headed into the All-Star break, and have the No. 6 Net Rating in the league at +4.6 per 100 (all games viewable on League Pass). Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.

DUNC ON LUCK

Many years ago we explored the concept of luck in the game of basketball with Ray Allen, Shane Battier and James Jones. Shooters in particular tend to have an interesting opinion on it, given the highly percentage-based criteria on which their performances are judged. Below is a quick interview with Duncan Robinson on his thoughts regarding luck.

Years ago I attended a lecture on luck and probabilities, and the professor giving the talk drew a luck spectrum where roulette was on one end and chess was on the other, with basketball being the closest to chess as far as skill-based games of the major sports. Where does luck manifest itself in basketball, where does it exist?

I feel like we need a podcast to really dial this one up (laughs). I agree with the take that on the spectrum its significantly closer to chess. The unique thing about basketball, and obviously statistics have become more and more prevalent within it, but I think that statistics only tell a part of the story as well. All statistics require context. You talk about one guy shoots whatever percentage from this spot. It’s not just as simple as I like this spot and therefore I’m going to make shots from that spot. It’s such a dynamic game and there’s all these pieces to move together. That’s where the skill really comes into it and shows through. Every possession requires a plethora of skills from a variety of people. Like anything, there’s luck within the margins. Little opportunities here and there. A bounce, this or that. There’s so many examples of it being a game of inches, and that is where luck can exist. So and so stepped out of bounds or you look at last year, Kevin Durant’s foot being half an inch in front of the line. I do think in the end skill and ability is what tends to show through.

When it comes to shooting, does luck have any place there in the larger scope of things or are luck and variance two different things to you?

If you have enough volume I think luck is pretty much taken out of the equation. There’s other things that show through that aren’t necessarily skill based, which is confidence. I always say so much of shooting is confidence and mental and between the ears. That stuff is more indicative of a person’s success than luck. But I think you can go game-to-game and have a “lucky night”. That’s the other thing, and I say this all the time, shooting is so fragile. If somebody goes 3-for-10 from three, that’s pretty bad in theory. In a game it’s high-volume, poor percentage. If somebody goes 4-for-10, that’s pretty elite. The difference between that might be a lucky bounce. In that sense, luck can exist. If you have enough volume, no.

Looking back on what the guys said years ago, you’re talking much more like Ray did, as a shooter. And Shane took the opposite route, but he was approaching it more from a defensive point of view. If you start gathering enough perspectives, it may be that shooters believe in the skill level that supersedes any luck, but if you’re a defensive-focused player there’s only so much that you can actually control so those players tend to believe a little more in luck.

That’s interesting. That’s probably an on-par analysis. Honestly I hadn’t thought about it from a defensive perspective so I don’t know what that says about me (laughs). What I do think about is as far as defense is that there is only so much you can do as a defender. For me, I try not to get too much result driven. If I do my job and I’m solid and I force a guy to take a tough two, this is the NBA there’s a chance he makes it. I try not to get too caught up in whether or not the ball goes in. But instead just being process driven. In reality that’s what the approach should be in shooting but people are so, and it’s no necessarily a bad thing, so result driven because at the end of the day this game is about winning and losing. It’s tricky.

Can the entire concept of luck be a landmine because if you talk about it, people might say you’re trying to find an excuse even if you’re not?

Yeah. I also think some of it, too, is, and I know it’s a cliché but most clichés exist for a reason, is that you can create your luck. A guy who wins all those in-betweeners, wins all those fifty-fifty balls, balls on the floor, rebounds that kick out. Some might say he got a lucky bounce and the ball just fell into his hand but at a certain point, you create that. You’re active and in constant pursuit of the basketball, you’re going to get lucky bounces. In that way, it can be tricky to start to go down that path, but there are areas where you can create your own luck as well.

So the other night, when P.J. lays out and taps the ball to you in the corner, that’s creating luck?

That’s a great example. Someone might say it’s a lucky play in how it unfolded like it did but it’s also P.J. We see him make those types of plays all the time. Maybe not in that type of fashion but he’s always the first to the ball and that’s not luck, that’s not an accident.

QB1 NUMBERS

Kyle Lowry’s hit-ahead passes have become more than familiar at this stage, but we’re deep enough into the season where we can really dig into the numbers on them.

Trae Young leads the league in passes of 50-plus feet with 80. Behind him is Lowry with 67. Nobody else in the league has more than 50, and only LaMelo Ball (48) has more than 40. Considering some of the truly elite passers that were not one of the three names just mentioned, this is truly a rare skill.

It’s not just impressive volume for this season, either. Over the past five seasons, only LeBron James, during the 2019-20 season, averaged more 50-foot passes per 100 possessions, his mark of 2.4 just ahead of Young (2.13) and Lowry (2.11). No other player topped the 2.0 threshold. If you go back far enough Kevin Love, one of the best outlet passers in league history, starts to shoot to the top of the leaderboards.

I’m sure you can guess who most of Lowry’s deep throws went to. Of the 64, 37 have gone Jimmy Butler’s direction.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Miami is not a fast-paced team. Their transition attack – only 14.4 percent of their possessions come on the break, No. 18 in the league – can best be described as opportunistic. In fact, no team in the league is more efficient in transition as they score 135.2 points-per-play, more than enough to add significant value over the course of a game. Lowry’s heads-up passing, always looking for a player leaking out after a rebound, has a lot to do with that.

But they are front loaded. About 64 percent of the long passes happen before halftime. Only 16 percent of the long passes that happen after the start of the fourth quarter have led to a shot or potential assist, as opposed to 42 percent in the first three quarter (59 percent in the first half). There aren’t just fewer deep throws late in the game, there are fewer that lead directly to offense – though initiating early in the clock is always of some value.

There are fewer attempts the later you go, too, which makes sense given the higher priority placed on taking care of the ball when possessions get scarce. Still, this is an interesting relationship to keep in mind as we try to filter the team’s half-court offense through the lens of playoff basketball. Just as the extra possessions offered by offensive rebounds support that half-court offense until they slow down in the final minutes, the same effect seems to happen with the full-court opportunities that Lowry is nevertheless attempting at nearly a league-high rate.

THE TWO CORNERS “ATO”

With just over one shot clock to play and Miami up two, Erik Spoelstra drew up some of his wizardry. Where most teams stack their plays in order to set-up body-freeing screens for a safe inbounds, Spoelstra has so much confidence in Lowry as a smart passer that he sent Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker as far away as legally possible to generate maximum acreage.

Not only did Lowry get the ball in, he made the exact right read to put Miami up two possessions.

“They did a good job of denying Jimmy and it ended up going to Duncan,” Spoelstra said. “It looked like they were probably going to trap in that situation. Kyle is a great cutter and we were able to get the relief bucket. The more important thing is being in that position where you have a lead and you have to get the ball in and they are possibly going to foul. Hopefully we can get more of those situations going down the stretch so we can work on different things.”

If that looked familiar, it’s because they used the same spacing earlier this season against Chicago when Gabe Vincent was in Duncan Robinson’s spot.

The distinction may not matter much, but Spoelstra is probably calling this with the inbounds as Priority A and B. From there, Lowry just makes the smart reads. Keep this setup in your mind’s pocket, as it has the feeling of something that will be relevant in a postseason game.

TIDBITS

-Victor Oladipo is spending some time with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in order to get in some 5-on-5 play.

“It feels good to be able to play the game I love,” Oladipo told Nick Robinson of the Skyforce. “You go through stuff in life, and you have to battle. I’ve gone through this twice, so I know how to prep mentally. But each time is new, and those challenges arise, and you have to adapt.”

You can read the full story here.

-As referred earlier, one of the more underdiscussed aspects of Miami’s clutch performances – wanting on offense despite excellent defense – has been a drop in rebounding number. Using league ranks to keep the context consistent, the HEAT’s offensive rebounding percentage drops from No. 6 to No. 21 regular minutes to clutch minutes, and the defensive rebounding drops from No. 9 to No. 18. Their overall rebounding percentage in the clutch of 47.1 percent – a number we don’t usually use given the difference on both sides of the floor but that is illustrative here given how important second-chances are to the team – would be No. 30 across all teams in regular minutes. A lot of noise in these numbers, as always, but this is curious given how well similar lineups rebound elsewhere.

-Through Tyler Herro’s first 38 games of the season, he was averaging over six pull-up mid-range jumpers – after at least two dribbles – per 100 possessions. In the eight games since January 26, when he returned after a three-game absence before his latest knee soreness, he took 3.75 per 100. The result has mostly been more floaters, but it did seem as though Herro was making a point not to settle at 17-feet as much as he could. Something to watch.

-Going into Charlotte, the HEAT had the No. 27 clutch offensive rating in the league at 96.7 points per 100 possessions. In 14 clutch minutes across two overtimes, they scored 133 points per 100, in one night jumping their rank to No. 24 (101 points per 100).

-Answering a question from Twitter, the HEAT are scoring 0.70 points-per-possession in the last 10 second of the first, second or third quarters, No. 10 in the NBA. Over the previous two seasons they scored 0.52 points-per-possession in those situations, No. 29 in the league. A small thing, but all those points add up to wins eventually.

-Jimmy Butler plays and Erik Spoelstra coaches in the NBA All-Star game this Sunday, 8pm ET on TNT. After that, Miami doesn’t play until Friday.