Coup's Notebook Vol. 14: Point Bam, The Hunt, The Triple Switch And Jimmy Butler's All-Star Selections Begin To Point Toward The Hall of Fame

The Miami HEAT are 33-20, percentage points behind the Chicago Bulls for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference having ended a three-game skid with a dominant victory in San Antonio last night (all games viewable on League Pass). They have the No. 6 Offensive Rating and No. 7 Defensive Rating in the league. Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.

BAM AT THE REINS

Point Bam has always been a bit of a misnomer, if not a myth. Sure, it’s a fun moniker to use when he grabs a board and goes coast-to-coast, or when Erik Spoelstra has him bring the ball up the floor every so often, but he was never really running point in those situations even as he functioned as a central playmaker. Certainly not for extended stretches, no matter how many handoffs were run.

It was different down the stretch against the Toronto Raptors. Still not full point guard, but when Gabe Vincent got into foul trouble early in the fourth with Kyle Lowry already out, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler essentially traded playmaking duties for the final ten minutes. HEAT players were deliberately looking for Adebayo as a primary outlet to bring the ball up, and off-ball actions were run as Adebayo surveyed the floor for a pass to deliver. He wasn’t probing the paint like Lowry. It also wasn’t token ballhandling. Not a bad option to have in a pinch.

The other aspect unlocked by the ball being in Adebayo’s hands so often is Aggressive Bam. This has always been a tricky conversation to have. Fans often want Adebayo to look for his shot more. The offense needs him to create looks for others. Underneath it all, the shots Adebayo typically creates for himself – in the mid-paint area – aren’t as valuable, in a vacuum, as an open three or rim attempt. In other words, what observers often wanted to see wasn’t what was best for the team in terms of winning games.

That’s well-trod ground at this stage, but the third side to the coin is the context around the stretches were Adebayo does seem to get right to rim at will for high-value shots. Toronto was a great testing ground for that.

Take this possession midway through the fourth, with Adebayo bringing up the ball. What do you see from Toronto’s defensive spacing?

First, check the strongside corner. Fred VanVleet is glued to Tyler Herro. There’s no help coming from there. Scottie Barnes is in no-man’s land, presumably he and OG Anunoby are monitoring Max Strus should he relocate. It’s the complete opposite of Miami’s scheme, where they will help off just about any spot to prevent the ball from getting into the paint. Adebayo doesn’t outright blowby Precious Achiuwa here as he did on the possession immediately prior – in transition – but he gets deep into the paint and when Pascal Siakam looks for the shooter he’s supposed to be covering, P.J. Tucker is ghost-cutting his way for an easy one.

A couple minutes later, here’s how Toronto is setup.

Notice the difference? Anunoby is pinched way in off of Butler, standing at the nail. Adebayo has no move to make to his left. To his right, Gray Trent Jr. is still glued to the shooter on the floor, Max Strus at the moment, but with Tucker on the baseline Pascal Siakam is able to overload the ball side of the floor. There’s nowhere for Adebayo to go. Miami swings the ball around the perimeter a couple of times before Tucker has to attack Siakam from the corner with a short clock. Turnover.

This last example requires a look at the scoreboard.

If you ever watch Miami’s attempts at comeback runs, wonder how Adebayo and Butler get to the rim so easily and why they don’t just do that all the time, the score is why. With a little over 90 seconds left and the margin at eight, Toronto has zero interest in giving up threes. The value of the two has been drastically reduced by the time and score. Miami’s two lifted shooters have shooter spies attached to them, and the two low defenders are not in position to keep the ball out of the paint. Barnes isn’t supposed to get burned, but the Raptors are willing to live with it. The mistake Barnes makes is fouling Bam, which defeats the entire purpose of the defensive setup.

Adebayo is an awesome player. Having someone his size who can switch onto every guard in the league, grab a rebound and go coast-to-coast while also making others better is a luxury every team in the league will sign up for. But if you’re expecting Adebayo to take 20 shots a night, it’s neither a natural instinct for him nor what the team often needs. Even on the nights when it looks as easy as it sometimes did in posting his fifth career 30-point game against Toronto, there are contextual reasons why things happen. Like any star player, there’s always a push and pull between doing what you are able to do and doing what other teams are comfortable with you doing.

Of course, some of this changes when Lowry is available. The San Antonio Spurs were depleted last night and didn’t have anybody to defend anybody, but with the starting group finally together we saw what we saw earlier in the season: mismatch hunting. Adebayo and Butler both get more isolations and post-ups when Lowry is on the court, which in turn changes what the team needs from them.

THE TRIPLE SWITCH

When most people think of switching, they probably think of a simple two-man assignment swap. The big comes up to set a screen for the guard, Adebayo is guarding the big. Then Adebayo is guarding the guard. Clean. Straightforward.

With the right personnel, most teams can do that. The coverage might blow up with a well-timed slip screen, but it’s not a complicated coverage. A good switching system like Miami’s can pull off much more complicated mechanics.

Take this possession against the Clippers for instance:

You have Duncan Robinson starting on Reggie Jackson. As Jackson rejects the first screen, Robinson then switches with Adebayo on the Ivica Zubac screen. Not wanting Robinson to get stuck handling Zubac in the post, P.J. Tucker peels off of Nic Batum to take Zubac, freeing Robinson to get back out to Batum. In three seconds, Robinson defends three different players. The Aristocra-er, The Triple Switch.

Same thing a few minutes later. Robinson starts on Batum, follows Zubac on the dive and eventually ends up on Reggie Jackson.

And again here, this time a little cleaner.

Adebayo might be the most capable and weaponized switch defender in the league because of his position, but Tucker is the key here. Having played in possibly the most switch-heavy system of all-time in Houston, Tucker’s teammates universally credit him for being a loud and vocal defensive quarterback, constantly getting guys in the right spots. You can even see him directing Robinson in the final clip above. And that’s what great switching teams do. They get all the rewards of the switch, flattening out the opposing defense and stalling out their actions, with as little downside as possible by avoiding true mismatches with clean and consistent off-ball switching.

When Tucker is on the floor – not directly involved in the action, just on the floor to play maestro – the HEAT switch 29 screens per 100 possessions and they allow 0.89 points per direct screen. Elite stuff.

NIGHT OF THE HUNTER

In the last two games against the Toronto Raptors, Tyler Herro defended 19 isolations. Considering only 50 players have even defended 100 total this year, 19 is a lot. It happened because Nick Nurse, already running essentially a playoff rotation with all five of his starters topping 53 minutes through the triple-overtime evening, decided to take a postseason approach and mismatch hunt during clutch minutes. Herro wasn’t the only one involved, but it was his named getting called up most often. Nothing new, we’ve seen it happen in the past two years with both him and Duncan Robinson.

Let’s focus on the first of the two, the game that went to triple overtime. In that one, the Raptors scored 1.22 points-per-isolation. Not a great number, no. But it’s also a number that only takes direct isolations into account, plays where the isolator shoots, draws a foul, commits a turnover or has a direct assist opportunity.

The good news is that Toronto only scored 0.92 points-per-possession when Herro was isolated. That number takes the entire trip down the floor into account, even when Toronto moved on from the isolation, and it’s in that number where Miami’s defense shines.

Consider this possession in double overtime, where Scottie Barnes drew Herro on a switch.

Note where Tucker and Butler are, each with almost a foot in the paint as they threaten help. It’s the opposite of what we discussed early with the spacing that allows Adebayo to attack. The HEAT don’t leave anyone on an island, and they trust Tucker and Butler to recover onto shooters. Spoelstra’s system does all it can to ensure defenders are not left on an island, while also empowering them to compete and get the stop without a hard double team. To Herro’s credit, he competes.

“Just trying to get a stop,” Herro said. “That’s just what it is. I’m not trying to let anyone pick on me. I’m trying to get a stop every time I’m defending in a one-on-one situation.”

Reality is that teams are going to do this in the postseason. It doesn’t matter if it’s Herro or anyone else, teams are going to hunt the perceived weak link. When the closing lineup features Adebayo, Tucker, Lowry and Butler, just about half the league would be the perceived weak link (Herro and Robinson lead the team in defended isolations at 153 and 127, respectively). Miami won’t always be able to lend a hand in the same way they did against Toronto because teams get creative with their spacing, and in that case it becomes, as Adebayo put it two years ago during the NBA Finals when LeBron James was seeking out advantageous matchups, guard your yard time.

“You either have to do something about it or just continue to get called up,” Spoelstra said. “Those are kind of old scouting reports anyway. We’ve really adapted as a team. Tyler has really worked at it, to be a complete basketball player. To be a two-way player.”

TIDBITS

-Butler is now a six-time All-Star, having been named to the Eastern Conference reserves last night. He was the obvious choice to represent Miami, and plenty deserving. You don’t have to jump through a single hoop to make his case. What’s interesting now is how many more All-Star games Butler has ahead of him. He’ll turn 33 before next season, so there’s no reason he can’t add more to the resumé. Seven-time All-Star is when you really start working yourself into Hall of Fame conversations, and every selection beyond almost counts for double as far as solidifying your position.

-If the HEAT are the No. 1 seed at the end of games Sunday night, Spoelstra and his staff will be headed to Cleveland for the All-Star game. Miami has one game in that span, at Charlotte, while Chicago has two, at Indiana today on a back-to-back and at Philadelphia on Sunday.

-Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, always complimentary of Erik Spoelstra: “Spo is the real deal, just a genuine human being, who works his ass off. He connects with people. I enjoyed having him so much with the Olympic program. So happy he’s going to be a bigger part of it now."

-In nine minutes over the past two games, the Adebayo-Dedmon lineup is a plus-two in nine minutes with an Offensive Rating of 82.4 and Defensive Rating of 63.2. Barely enough to get a hint of an idea of how that pairing works, but if you told me they would make their bread with defense finding a way to outpace some somewhat awkward offense, I’d believe you.