2019 HEAT Scholarship Winners
Sofia Alvarado
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship (1 of 3).
- High school is Coral Reef Senior High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.1 and her State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9.
- President of the high school Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and is also a member of her high school National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and a student in the Academy of Finance at Coral Reef High School.
- Dedicated a total of 1,200 community service hours with many organizations.
- Started the “Stand Up for Venezuela” project, helping to organize supply boxes for underprivileged children and gives input to local agencies on the sociopolitical issues in Venezuela.
- Volunteered her time with Best Buddies, serving as a mentor and tutor, and is also with the local Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Foundation, serving as the chapter Vice President & Historian.
- Attending the Princeton University and pursuing a major in Political Science & Economics.
Fabia St-Juste
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship (2 of 3).
- High school is Monsignor Edward Pace High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.3 and her State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9.
- At Monsignor Edward Pace High School, she was involved in many extra-curricular activities, such as Student Government Association (Class Vice President), National Honor Society (Historian), Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Art National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
- Completed more than 400 community service hours, volunteering with the Haitian Empowerment and Literacy Project & tutoring students that are part of Breakthrough Miami educational program.
- Volunteers her time as a cartoonist for the Service Network for Children of Inmates, helping to create positive memories and moments for children with incarcerated parents.
- Founder of “Just Girly Things,” a service project & hygiene drive for homeless women. She helped organize the collection and distribution of feminine hygiene products.
- Attending Cornell University and pursuing a major in Architecture.
Lauryn Louis
- Winner of HEAT Scholarship (3 of 3).
- High school is School for Advanced Studies – Miami Dade College.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.2 and her State GPA (unweighted) is 4.0.
- At School for Advanced Studies – Miami Dade College, she is an active member of the Student Government Association & National Honor Society.
- Volunteered over 900 hours of community service, most of them with an organization called Teaching Heart Foundation. This organization provides academic tutoring and community outreach for students, relying on volunteers in the community. Lauryn volunteered her time assisting this organization with any maintenance needs, while participating in recreational activities with students in the community.
- Attending University of Florida and pursuing a major in Biological Sciences or Political Science.
Gabriela Arias
- Winner of Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship.
- High school is Miami Springs Senior High School.
- Her District GPA (weighted) is 5.0 and her State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9.
- At Miami Springs Senior High School, she was involved with the Student Government Association (President), National Honor Society (Vice President) and Anchor Club (Treasurer).
- She was a student athlete on the Miami Springs Senior High School Varsity Swim Team, Co-Captain of the Varsity Cheerleading Team & member of the Varsity Softball team.
- She completed 1,100 community service hours, with the Anchor Community Service Club, Crossbridge Church, and Miami Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- At the Miami Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, she assisted with and participated in recreational activities with the residents.
- Attending Georgetown University and pursuing a major in Medicine.
Marcus Walker
- Winner of Miami HEAT Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship.
- High school is Plantation High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.0 and his State GPA (unweighted) is 3.6.
- At Plantation High School, he was involved in many extra-curricular activities, such as National Honor Society (President), Automotive Club (President), Robotics Club, and Mu Alpha Theta (Secretary).
- Started his own YouTube channel called “DriveAndBeDriven,” with the goal to provide consumers with in-depth and comprehensive vehicle reviews and allowing viewers to make more educated decisions when purchasing their next vehicle.
- Volunteered over 250 hours of community service at the High Grade Global Learning Center, where he served as a volunteer tutor and peer mentor.
- Also volunteered at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, and helped them with creating a mobile application for the museum guests.
- He will be attending Florida Atlantic University and pursuing a major in Mechanical Engineering.
