NOVA High School Week 6

PLEASE MAKE SUER TO REFER TO THE ATTACHED MAP FOR PARKING INFORMATION. YOUR GPS WILL BRING YOU TO THE OPOSITE END OF CAMPUS, AND IT IS A LONG WALK TO THE GYM.

If you need to get in touch with a staff member, on site at the camp location, during camp hours- please call the following number: 305-915-3161.

For all other questions- please contact myself, Crystal Rogers at : 786-777-4072.

On your first day of camp, Monday, 7/20/2018, check in time is at 8:30 a.m. at Nova High School gymnasium. For the rest of the week camp begins at 9:00 a.m., and continues throughout the day until 3:30 p.m. Directions to the camp can be found below.

All campers should wear a T-shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and sneakers. Also note that you should not wear hats (of any type) or jewelry (such as watches, earrings, necklaces, or bracelets). We will provide the basketballs, lunch, and refreshments every day. Water and Gatorade is also provided at no extra cost.

Lunch Menu (subj. to change):

Monday- Pizza

Tuesday- Tacos

Wednesday- Chicken Nuggets and Mac and Cheese

Thursday- Meatball Subs

Friday-Pizza

*Grilled Cheese always available

(You may pack a lunch if preferred).

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Directions to Nova High School [Gymnasium- located on the SouthEast side of the campus- by the tennis courts]

From South:

Head North on I-95. Take exit 12A toward Turnpike/826. Continue on Turnpike until exit 53 for FL 818/Griffin. Turn left onto Griffin. Turn right onto SW 64th Ave. Make a left onto SW. 39th St. Enterance will be on the right. There is a sign that says “No Busses.”

From North:

Head South on FL Turnpike. Take exit 54 for FL-84 West/595 West. Turn left onto 64th Ave. Make a Right onto SW.39th St.. Enterance will be on the left.. There is a sign that says “No Busses.”

Arrive at 3600 College Ave. Davie, FL 33314

Attached is a Map for reference.