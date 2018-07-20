Miami Dade College Week 7 & 8

Week 7 at Miami Dade College (Kendall Campus) from July 30 - Aug 3

Week 8 at Miami Dade College (Kendall Campus) from Aug 6 - 10

If you need to get in touch with a staff member, on site at the camp location, during camp hours- please call the following number: 305-915-3161.

We are very excited your child will be joining us this summer and look forward to working on various basketball skills. Our goal is to make this a valuable, rewarding, and fun experience.

On your first day of camp, Monday, 7/30/2018, check in time is at 8:30 a.m. at Miami Dade College gymnasium. For the rest of the week camp begins at 9:00 a.m., and continues throughout the day until 3:30 p.m. Directions to the camp can be found below.

All campers should wear a T-shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and sneakers. Also note that you should not wear hats (of any type) or jewelry (such as watches, earrings, necklaces, or bracelets). We will provide the basketballs, lunch, and refreshments every day. Water and Gatorade is also provided at no extra cost.

Lunch Menu (subj. to change):

Monday - Pizza

Tuesday - Tacos

Wednesday - Meatball Subs

Thursday - Chicken Nuggets and Mac and Cheese

Friday - Pizza

*Grilled Cheese always available

(You may pack a lunch if preferred).

For camp information or questions, call me at 786-777-4072.

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Directions to Miami Dade College (Kendall Campus)

From South:

Take US-1 to 112th (make a left). Stay straight as Killian Parkway turns into 104th St. Go through overpass and Miami Dade C.C. is five blocks down on right.

From North:

Take I-95 South to 836 West (exit 6). Merge onto Dolphin Expy Toll/ SR-836 Toll W. Take 836 West to 826 South (get in left two lanes when you see sign for Coral Way). Take 826 South to 874 South. Take exit toward S.W. Avenue (SR-985 N). Merge on the Killian Parkway. Killian Parkway becomes S.W. 104th St. Miami Dade C.C. is five blocks down on the right (on 104th St).

Attached is a Map for reference.