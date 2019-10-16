The Miami HEAT hosted its 14th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday, October 11th, at Goodlet Park in Hialeah. Presented by PepsiCo and supported by Florida Blue and FOX Sports Sun, the celebration commenced with a pep rally. Following the pep rally, Miami HEAT players and talent hosted a variety of activities and workshops for over 150 students from Mae M. Walters Elementary and Riverside Elementary from the HEAT Academy, including a Hispanic Heritage-themed mural installation, gaming areas with dominoes, board games and more.

At 28 acres, Goodlet Park is the largest recreational facility in the City of Hialeah and caters to thousands of residents in the area while offering lighted basketball, tennis, and racquetball courts, along with a playground. Goodlet Park also offers dedicated programming for theatre and the arts with an auditorium and dance studio. Located in one of south Florida’s most diverse Hispanic communities consisting of a 96.4% Hispanic or Latino population, Mae M. Walters Elementary boasts a 98.5% minority rate and has been an A school twelve out of the past fifteen years, never being graded anything less than a B. Riverside Elementary, is one of three schools in the Miami HEAT’s flagship community initiative, HEAT Academy, where economically disadvantaged students are offered after-school tutoring and academic enrichment to strengthen reading, writing, math and science skills for students in 3rd through 5th grades.

“It’s fun to be out here interacting with kids,” said HEAT Forward, Kelly Olynyk. I love every second of it.”

This event coincided with the fifth annual Jr. NBA week, which began on October 14th and will run through October 21st and is designed to promote a positive youth sports culture and advance the Jr. NBA’s core values of teamwork, determination, respect and community.