HEAT Will Donate $10,000 To La Liga Contra El Cáncer/The League Against Cancer As Part Of $50,000 Commitment

MIAMI, June 1 - The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund will donate $10,000 to La Liga Contra el Cáncer / The League Against Cancer during Saturday’s 43 rd Anniversary Telethon. This is the fourth of five $10,000 donations the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund will make over a five-year period. The League Against Cancer is a non-profit organization providing free medical care to cancer patients who do not have financial resources or health insurance. Since its inception in 1975, The League Against Cancer has provided more than 50,000 low-income, uninsured men, women and children with world-class medical treatment, screenings and support, representing a significant economic savings to the State of Florida. The Miami HEAT has supported The League Against Cancer through monetary and in-kind donations since its inaugural season in 1988.

“We are proud to announce our continued support of The League Against Cancer and the patients in our community who are in need of their care. The League Against Cancer is dedicated to providing the highest quality of resources to those who need it most and we are honored to now annually support them,” said Miami HEAT Charitable Fund Executive Director, Steve Stowe.

“The League Against Cancer is honored to be part of the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. It means a great deal to our patients that an organization like the Miami HEAT recognizes the work and care that The League Against Cancer does in our community. We are forever grateful for this pledge that will continue helping The League save lives for years to come,” said The League Against Cancer Telethon Coordinator, Manny Alfonso.

HEAT Spanish Language Radio Announcer, Jose “LaVoz” Pañeda, will present the League with a check during The League Against Cancer’s 43 rd Anniversary Telethon this Saturday, June 2 nd at 7:00 p.m. Miami HEAT Dancers will also be in attendance.