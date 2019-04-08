HEAT Kicks off 2019 “Learn To Swim” Water Safety Campaign Today

MIAMI, April 8 – The Miami HEAT will host the 18th Annual HEAT April Pool’s Day presented by Florida Blue with FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross today. The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Murray Park Aquatic Center, 6701 SW 58th Place, Miami, FL 33143, and will kick off the Miami HEAT “Learn to Swim” program.

The event will be hosted by In-Arena PA Announcer, Michael Baiamonte. A press conference is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Guest speakers include Miami HEAT Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Michael McCullough, Territory Aquatics Executive of American Red Cross, Patrick Beason, and Florida Blue South Florida Market President, Penny Shaffer. Photo ops and media availability will follow.

HEAT Legend and VP of Basketball Development and Analytics, Shane Battier, and HEAT TV Studio & Radio Analyst, Ruth Riley Hunter, will join American Red Cross certified lifeguards and water safety instructors to provide swim lessons to students. HEAT Mascot, Burnie, will also attend with Hoop Troop members and Miami HEAT Dancers to encourage students as they learn to swim. The Miami HEAT Learn to Swim program along with Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross of Greater Miami & The Keys have teamed up to highlight the importance of water safety to parents and children throughout South Florida. Based on the most current statistics from the Florida Department of Health, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four and is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of five to nine. The goal of this program is to prevent these tragedies from ever occurring.

HEAT fans are invited to take advantage of a special $10 off swimming lesson coupon, provided in both English and Spanish, which is available in all TIPOFF magazines for the rest of the season and is available here. The coupon can be redeemed at select authorized providers of the American Red Cross.

About Murray Park Aquatic Center

Located at the south end of Murray Park, the Murray Park Aquatic Center opened its doors in August 2014. The aquatic center features a splash pad, zero-depth entry outdoor pool, restrooms, and locker room facilities. Swimming lessons are offered, with many of the neighboring population being at risk to area canal drownings and a lack of swimming experience. South Miami Parks and Recreation Department is an active member of USA Swimming Foundation, providing swim lesson scholarships to help combat the high drowning statistics in South Florida. Additional programming at this facility includes water fitness classes, lifeguard training classes, private rentals and various special events. The pool operates 6-months throughout the year, from mid-March to mid-September. For more information, please contact the Park and Recreation Department via email at parks@southmiamifl.gov.