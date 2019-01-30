HEAT Glades Sweep 2019

The Miami HEAT took its green initiative to the Florida Everglades by hosting the HEAT Glades Sweep presented by Miccosukee Resort and Gaming. HEAT Glades Sweep aims to not only improve this critically significant ecosystem, but help bring awareness to the importance of restoration of the Everglades ecosystems and the threat it faces, and to the fact that the South Florida population relies on the Florida Everglades for fresh water, flood control, and many of our favorite recreational activities. Staff from the Florida International University School of Arts, Sciences and Education hosted a science fair at the Miccosukee Indian School indoor basketball gym, to educate their students and 5th Grade students from the Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary HEAT Academy program. This portion of the event featured exhibits consisting of interactive hands-on activities related to STEM Education. Each participating student received a “passport” that was stamped after visiting each exhibit. Every exhibit highlighted research and activities of FIU labs and student groups.

HEAT Players, Bam Adebayo and Rodney McGruder, HEAT Legend, Glen Rice and HEAT front office staff worked together with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Florida International University School of Arts, Sciences and Education to complete a variety of activities on the Miccosukee Indian School grounds, which included:

  • Building composting boxes to learn about natural resources, soil nutrients and the concept of “Spaceship Earth”;
  • Preparing and painting rain barrels to provide a way to collect rainfall and store it until needed to water the gardens on grounds;
  • Constructing a Chickee Hut;
  • Creating side-by-side waste and recycling receptacles, encouraging the separation of landfill waste and recyclable materials while helping to increase recycling on the reservation;
  • Removal of invasive species of plants near Miccosukee Indian School garden beds.
