Join the Miami HEAT players, coaches and their families for the 23rd Annual Miami HEAT Family Festival presented by Carnival Foundation, a charitable celebration benefiting SafeSpace, the Jackson Memorial Foundation’s Guardian Angels, and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mana Wynwood Convention Center located at: 2217 NW 5th Ave., Miami, FL 33127.

Packages & Tickets

Individual Ticket $300 Each Ticket

(Admit one (1) person per ticket with one (1) complimentary parking pass)

Family Package $1,000 Each Package

(Includes five (5) tickets & one (1) complimentary parking pass– Save $100 per ticket)

Family Festival & HEAT Summer Camp $1,235 Each Package

(Includes five (5) tickets, one (1) complimentary parking pass, and one (1) week of camp of your choice – Save $120 per ticket)

NOTE: Children who are 3 years and older will need a ticket to enter the festival.

If you can't attend, but, would like to support by making a donation:

1. By Mail



Please make the check payable to:

"The Miami Foundation", with "Miami HEAT Charitable Fund/ Family Festival" in the memo line.

And mail it to the address below:

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132

Attention to: Steve Stowe

2. Online

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Akemi Maehama at 786-777-4420 or email at AMaehama@heat.com

The Miami HEAT Family Festival, which is the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund’s largest annual fundraiser, is a themed, interactive, carnival-like celebration during which HEAT players, coaches, celebrities and families come together for a day of fun, family and feasting. The Festival includes a dining extravaganza featuring the top restaurants and chefs from all over South Florida. Families enjoy countless interactive activities with HEAT players, coaches and their families, providing a memorable experience for guests of all ages.

The entire Miami HEAT team and coaching staff will participate in the festivities, which include interactive opportunities with the team, a food court with delicacies from over 50 of South Florida’s finest restaurants, appearances by DJ Irie, the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie the mascot, in-arena P.A. announcer, Michael B., the Golden Oldies, a silent auction and much more. See you there for this incredible cultural experience!

We ask that your refrain from asking for signatures but pictures are welcomed!

