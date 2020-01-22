23rd Annual Miami HEAT Family Festival

Join the Miami HEAT players, coaches and their families for the 23rd Annual Miami HEAT Family Festival presented by Carnival Foundation, a charitable celebration benefiting SafeSpace, the Jackson Memorial Foundation’s Guardian Angels, and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mana Wynwood Convention Center located at: 2217 NW 5th Ave., Miami, FL 33127.

Packages & Tickets

Individual Ticket

$300 Each Ticket
(Admit one (1) person per ticket with one (1) complimentary parking pass)

Family Package

$1,000 Each Package
(Includes five (5) tickets & one (1) complimentary parking pass– Save $100 per ticket)

Family Festival & HEAT Summer Camp

$1,235 Each Package
(Includes five (5) tickets, one (1) complimentary parking pass, and one (1) week of camp of your choice – Save $120 per ticket)

NOTE: Children who are 3 years and older will need a ticket to enter the festival.

If you can't attend, but, would like to support by making a donation:

1. By Mail

Please make the check payable to:
"The Miami Foundation", with "Miami HEAT Charitable Fund/ Family Festival" in the memo line.

And mail it to the address below:
AmericanAirlines Arena
601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132
Attention to: Steve Stowe

2. Online

Your privacy is important to us, we will not sell or share your personal information.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Akemi Maehama at 786-777-4420 or email at AMaehama@heat.com

The Miami HEAT Family Festival, which is the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund’s largest annual fundraiser, is a themed, interactive, carnival-like celebration during which HEAT players, coaches, celebrities and families come together for a day of fun, family and feasting. The Festival includes a dining extravaganza featuring the top restaurants and chefs from all over South Florida. Families enjoy countless interactive activities with HEAT players, coaches and their families, providing a memorable experience for guests of all ages.

The entire Miami HEAT team and coaching staff will participate in the festivities, which include interactive opportunities with the team, a food court with delicacies from over 50 of South Florida’s finest restaurants, appearances by DJ Irie, the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie the mascot, in-arena P.A. announcer, Michael B., the Golden Oldies, a silent auction and much more. See you there for this incredible cultural experience!

We ask that your refrain from asking for signatures but pictures are welcomed!

