27th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Miami, Nov. 20 - The Miami HEAT hosted the 27th Annual HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration on Monday, November 19th at the Miami Rescue Mission (MRM). The entire HEAT team, along with HEAT coaches and HEAT front office employees joined presenting sponsor Florida Blue as well as supporting sponsors Fresco y Más, Goya Foods, PepsiCo, FOX Sports Sun, and ONE Sotheby’s International Realty to usher in the Thanksgiving holiday with residents of the Greater Miami area.

All residents of the area enjoyed the block-party festivities, but the event was especially meaningful for a select group of approximately 600 underprivileged families, the majority of which were pre-selected by different government and community-based organizations and agencies. Those families each received a complete Thanksgiving meal with the entire trimmings from the Miami HEAT, courtesy of Florida Blue. Frozen turkeys were provided by Fresco y Más, who also gave away gift cards valued between $5 – $500, while canned goods, side items and beverages were been donated by Goya Foods, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and PepsiCo. Chick-Fil-A, Papa John’s Pizza and Benihana sampled their products during the block-party to everyone in attendance. Levy Cares, the charitable foundation of Levy Restaurants and the catering division of AmericanAirlines Arena, provided 450 hot meals to the residents of the MRM.

The reach of this year’s celebration extended well beyond the Overtown/Wynwood area to help touch those in need in communities such as Little Havana, Little Haiti, Liberty City, Kendall, Davie and Lauderhill. Other beneficiaries of the event included Curley’s House of Style Hope Relief Food Bank, SafeSpace, Salvation Army, Amigos for Kids, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, Lotus House Women’sShelter and The Advocate Program, which services military veterans and their families.

The Miami HEAT Dancers, HEAT mascot, Burnie and the Hoop Troop were on-hand to entertain families with special performances throughout the afternoon. Guests were treated to games, activities, and inflatables. HEAT staff members, assisted with concessions and activity stations, while engaging with children from the HEAT Academy at Jesse J. McCrary Jr. Elementary, playing with different board games during the festivities.

Miami Rescue Mission, Inc. (MRM), a Florida nonprofit 501(3c) corporation, is a charitable agency providing spiritual, physical, and social services to the poor and needy including homeless men, women, and children. Its purposes are fulfilled through several centers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties where it provides over 1,000 meals daily.