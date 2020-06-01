2020 HEAT Scholarship Winners

Logan Alvarez

- Recipient of the Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship

- High school is Miami Southridge Senior High School.

- District GPA (weighted) is 4.7 and State GPA (unweighted) is 4.0.

- President of Best Buddies Program and President of Special Olympics Unified Champion Club at Miami Southridge Senior High School. Participates in Special Olympics Unified Sports such as Softball, Basketball and Soccer.

- Started the Special Olympics Unified Program at Miami Southridge Senior High School by applying and receiving a grant in 2017. As a result, ESPN recognized Southridge Senior High School as one of the top five Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools in the nation.

- Played Center for the Varsity Football team and the Varsity Track and Field team, participating in the Javelin, Shotput and Discus events

- Volunteered over 1,400 hours of community service.

- He plans to study Pre-Law at Florida International University.

- More info on Logan Alvarez