2020 HEAT Scholarship Winners
Presented by BankUnited and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund
BankUnited and The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund offer $25,000 annually in scholarship funds to high school seniors attending Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe or Palm Beach schools. This is the 24th year that the Miami HEAT has offered scholarships. HEAT Champion Shane Battier surprised the recipients with a video call awarding them with their scholarships (video below). Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance and outstanding community service. Scholarships include the following:
- Three (3) $5,000.00 HEAT Scholarships
- One (1) $5,000.00 Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship
- One (1) $5,000.00 Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship
Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship Recipent
Logan Alvarez
- Recipient of the Alec Kessler Student-Athlete Scholarship
- High school is Miami Southridge Senior High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.7 and State GPA (unweighted) is 4.0.
- President of Best Buddies Program and President of Special Olympics Unified Champion Club at Miami Southridge Senior High School. Participates in Special Olympics Unified Sports such as Softball, Basketball and Soccer.
- Started the Special Olympics Unified Program at Miami Southridge Senior High School by applying and receiving a grant in 2017. As a result, ESPN recognized Southridge Senior High School as one of the top five Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools in the nation.
- Played Center for the Varsity Football team and the Varsity Track and Field team, participating in the Javelin, Shotput and Discus events
- Volunteered over 1,400 hours of community service.
- He plans to study Pre-Law at Florida International University.
- More info on Logan Alvarez
Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship Recipient
Tatiana Barnes
- Recipient of the Miami HEAT Dr. Jack Ramsay Scholarship
- High school is Miami Country Day School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.1 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.7
- Participates in softball and varsity cheerleading at Miami Country Day School, and volunteered at the Liberty City Optimist Program, where she was a junior cheer coach in the South Florida Pop Warner League.
- She is an active volunteer of Breakthrough Miami, where she taught 5th grade math and coached softball. As a result, she was awarded “Teaching Fellow of the Summer”.
- Director’s List (All A’s and B’s) throughout high school and the Headmaster’s List (All A’s) in 11th grade. She was one of five seniors at Miami Country Day School selected to receive a GATEway Global Studies Endorsement Program (an extension of the GATEway program)
- Volunteered over 1,000 hours of community service hours.
- She plans to study Business Administration at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
HEAT Scholarship Recipent
Anyeli Pro
- Recipient of the Miami HEAT Scholarship
- High school is Coral Reef Senior High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 4.8 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.8.
- She is President of Future Business Leaders of America, which resulted in Coral Reef Senior High School having the second largest chapter in the United States. She also serves as an FBLA District Officer in the role of District Reporter.
- Member of Youth Commission, Key Club, Honor Societies and National Academy Foundation.
- Volunteers with Paws4you, which works to rescue and place homeless dogs into loving families to find them new homes, and We Are Nature by organizing and planning beach clean ups. She is also founder of “The Ashima Project” with the purpose of providing young children in Peru with the proper resources to further in education. Silver Knight Nominee in the Business Category for “The Ashima Project.”
- Volunteered 999 hours of community service.
- Plans to study Finance and Political Science at University of Florida.
HEAT Scholarship Recipent
Eklia St-Leger
- Recipient of the Miami HEAT Scholarship
- High school is William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.2 and State GPA (unweighted) is 4.0.
- Member of The Children’s Trust Youth Advisory Committee and the Miami-Dade County Youth Commission, where she serves at the District 2 representative of Miami-Dade and is part of the Cultural Arts and Community Engagement Committee, Education and Services Committee, and the Advocacy and Legislation Committee.
- Served as Treasurer of the Student Government Association and the 2018 Chapter President of HOSA: Future Health Professionals, where she was awarded 1st place for the Regional Nutritional Knowledge Test.
- She is a member of the City of North Miami Junior Council and Future Business Leaders of America.
- Volunteers as a financial literacy tutor through Tutoring for Academic Success with the goal of tackling affordable housing in her community. She was also a participant in the 2019 Miami-Dade County Teen Court Annual Youth Legal Education Summit.
- Volunteered 575 hours of community service.
- Plans to study Biology at the University of Florida.
HEAT Scholarship Recipent
Isabel Armedilla
- Recipient of the Miami HEAT Scholarship
- High school is MAST@FIU Biscayne Bay Campus.
- District GPA (weighted) is 5.1 and State GPA (unweighted) is 3.9.
- Key Club President where she received state-wide distinctions including, “100% Pride Report Completion and Submission Award” and the “Distinguished Member Award. She is a Nyah Project Fellow, which selects a talented cohort of diverse teens from underserved communities and develops their leadership potential through transformative experiences abroad.
- Volunteered over 1,000 hours of community service with Breakthrough Miami, UHealth’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and St. Rose of Lima Church.
- Isabel has had perfect attendance since Kindergarten.
- She plans to be a pediatric neurologist and wants to prevent neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.
- She has been accepted to University of Florida, planning to study neuroscience and public health.
About The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund
Established in 1997, the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund supports programs for the betterment of at-risk families in South Florida. Beneficiaries include SafeSpace, a domestic violence shelter for women and children, the Jackson Memorial Foundation’s Guardian Angels and Holtz Children’s Hospital. The Miami HEAT Charitable Fund also provides educational scholarships for high school seniors and partners with inner-city elementary schools to fund the HEAT Academy, which provides after-school tutoring and mentoring programs. Through these initiatives, the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund continues to inspire the youth of South Florida to envision their dreams and achieve their goals.
