Celtics 111 - HEAT 110 Game Recap

Impact Performance of the Night: LeBron James pushed the HEAT to a late lead with 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on just 13 shots. James pulled off his usual balancing act between playmaking and scoring, but it was his 11 fourth-quarter points on a number of tough jumpers that put the HEAT in position to win before Jeff Green’s buzzer-beating three in the corner. The Deciding Run: There really wasn’t much of a run in this one. The HEAT took a double-digit lead in the first half but the Celtics quickly responded, as they did all night, with easy opportunities early in the shot clock. The story of the game, then, wasn’t that there was a run but that the HEAT never made one. They were scoring at an efficient-enough clip – despite a little less ball movement as the night wore on – but couldn’t get the stops necessary for a run to occur. Sum It Up Coach: “This game always has an energy and a karma about it. We did too many things where we did not deserve to win that game, and it cost us at the end” – Erik SpoelstraPlay of the Game: It has to be Jeff Green’s buzzer beater. A number of things had to go Boston’s way just to set up that situation, including the missed free-throws that Dwyane Wade took responsibility for after the game, but it was such a perfect, arcing pass from Gerald Wallace – that looked like it was going to be tipped by both Chris Bosh and James – and a quick catch-and-release from Jeff Green in a spot where he had to have impeccable footwork just to stay inbounds and in three-point land. It was a remarkable shot, the play of the game, but not the reason Miami lost. Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 119.6 pts/100 possessions. Defensive Efficiency: 114.1 pts/100 possessions.*