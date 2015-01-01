Cavaliers 122 - HEAT 119 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-119 in overtime Saturday night at HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Chris Bosh led the way for the HEAT with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Impact Performance of the Night: Both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh had strong performances in front of the International crowd in Brazil. Bosh mixed it up and did damage from both inside and outside. Early on, Bosh worked in the post and looked very sharp against the Cavaliers. As the game wore on, Bosh started to hit his automatic mid-range jumper from the elbow. In all, Bosh scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and also grabbed eight boards.

Wade, meanwhile, made some great passes both off the drive and off the pick-and-roll, especially in the second half. Wade scored 12 points and dished out seven assists on Saturday night.

The Deciding Run: The HEAT closed regulation with an 18-6 run to tie the game and force overtime. Shabazz Napier was the catalyst on the run, as he scored 12 points during that stretch. Napier had a strong game and finished with 16 points and seven assists.

Earlier, the Cavaliers went on a 14-4 run to go up 67-48 early into the second half. However, the HEAT kept fighting and went on a 11-3 run to close out the third quarter and cut the Cavaliers’ lead to ten. James Ennis and Napier led the charge during the run and provided a spark once they entered the game.

Play of the Game: With 3:41 left in the first quarter, Dwyane Wade rifled a pass from the left wing into Chris Bosh in the post. From there, Bosh took one step and threw down a two-handed slam to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 23-16.

Later in the game, Dwyane Wade drove past Joe Harris from the left elbow with a great up-and-over move, absorbed contact from Kevin Love and finished the right-handed finger roll. He hit the ensuing free throw to cut Cleveland’s lead to 41-33 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 109.5; Defensive Efficiency: 115.1

Trend to Watch: As was the case in Tuesday night’s game against the Magic, it was great to see the HEAT continue to fight and force overtime despite falling behind early. The young guys came up huge and gained some valuable playing time in clutch situations. You can tell Napier played four years in college by the way he handled himself on the court. On Saturday night, he was very composed as he got the HEAT back in the game and nailed some clutch free throws late in regulation for the second consecutive game.

As I stated earlier, Ennis also provided a spark for the HEAT and knocked down some long-range shots the second he checked in. Ennis finished with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had a spectacular three-point play late in the fourth quarter.

The Takeaway: Once again, the HEAT made the preseason a little more exciting with an exhilarating comeback. While it didn’t end up in a win, Napier and Ennis showcased what they can do in crunch time and that’s what preseason is all about.

As a whole, turnovers were a bit of an issue for the HEAT throughout the game, but there were some possessions with some excellent ball movement. As we’ve said before, the preseason is where you work out the kinks. There are still five games left in this preseason and the HEAT will definitely clean things up.

Notes: It won’t show on the box score, but Mario Chalmers had a solid outing and made some good decisions with the ball. He exited the game early with a hip-pointer, but looked good in his 11 minutes of play.