Cavaliers 107 - HEAT 114 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT kicked off their five-game homestand with a 114-107 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. The win was the HEAT’s ninth straight over the Cavaliers.

Impact Performance of the Night: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were all excellent in the HEAT’s victory over the Cavaliers. James racked up 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Wade added 24 points and six rebounds. Bosh put up 22 points and 12 rebounds. Together, those three outscored the Cavaliers starters 71-54 and outrebounded the Cavaliers starters 27-17. James, Wade and Bosh were supremely efficient on the night and Cleveland had no answer for them. Miami scored 54 points in the paint and 22 points at the line. The HEAT’s trio pounded those areas of the floor, accounting for 40 of the paint points and 15 free throw makes.

The Deciding Run: Miami held a lead as big as 19 points in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers were able to chip away at the deficit behind a barrage of threes, eventually taking a lead in the fourth quarter. The HEAT trailed 95-91 with 7:24 left in the game after a Dion Waiters layup. From there, Miami went on a 19-8 run to take a 110-103 lead with just 29 seconds left, essentially putting the game away. Miami went on the run by locking down on the Cavaliers offense which had been excellent in the second half. That, coupled with a couple of timely threes from Mario Chalmers ultimately got the HEAT the victory.

Play of the Game: The HEAT offense got stagnant for stretches in the second half. They were struggling to get open looks and when they did get them they didn’t have much success in knocking them down. After a timeout at the 7:24 mark of the fourth quarter, the HEAT looked much crisper. It’s fitting that the eventual dagger, a Mario Chalmers corner three, came out of a very patient possession for the HEAT offense. Chris Bosh and LeBron James each turned down contested looks in search of a better one. James eventually found Chalmers in the left corner as the shot clock was winding down. Chalmers nailed the three, giving Miami an 8-point lead with 1:36 left in the game.

Efficiency Rating: Offensive Efficiency: 119.7; Defensive Efficiency: 108.1

Trend to Watch: Over the last few weeks we’ve seen Norris Cole and Mario Chalmers share the floor quite a bit. Tonight, they played together for eight minutes and outscored the Cavaliers by 16 points during that time. Cole and Chalmers together gives the HEAT a new look with strong offense and defense. Both point guards can attack the rim and stretch the floor. They bring solid passing and playmaking to the floor. But where they’re a real pain for opponents is on the defensive end. In those eight minutes tonight the Cavaliers had 12 possessions and turned the ball over on five of them. All season long they’ve caused all kinds of trouble for opposing ball-handlers and that was clearly the case tonight. Going forward, Cole and Chalmers succeeding together will allow the HEAT to throw a number of new, different looks at opponents. It’s something to keep an eye on as the new year approaches. More minutes for the two point guards means more opportunities to keep Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen fresh.

The Takeaway: Outside of the third quarter, the HEAT played really well. In the first half they put up 68 points, thoroughly dominating the Cavaliers defense. The HEAT offense was flowing and creating a number of open looks at the rim for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The ball movement was very good and was a big part of the offensive explosion. Miami hit a lull in the third quarter that carried over into the early parts of the fourth quarter. But things turned around with plenty of time to right the ship. The last seven minutes or so of the fourth quarter were vintage HEAT basketball. They played tight defense, forced turnovers and got shots at the rim and in the corners. Once the run started, there was nothing the Cavaliers could do to slow the HEAT down. It was a nice bounceback performance after the loss of the Pacers on Tuesday.