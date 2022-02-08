The Surf And Turf Two-Way: In Five Short Months, Caleb Martin Has Altered The Course Of His Career

In the scope of an entire life playing basketball, Caleb Martin was no stranger to the shot. As a professional, he may as well have been a long-time listener, first-time caller.

Midway through the third quarter of a one-point game – not exactly primo-experimentation hours – against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bam Adebayo blocks a driving CJ McCollum. As Martin retrieves the ball and pushes up court, McCollum is falling out of bounds. Miami has a five-on-four. Portland is scrambled. The only player who picks up the ball is Jusuf Nurkic, waiting at the free-throw line.

Martin sees space. He goes for it. It’s just the second time in a three-year career that he’s attempting a pull-up three transition. It becomes the first one he’s made. Smooth. Timeout Portland.

“I used to pull those all the time in college,” Martin says. “It’s just me gradually becoming who I really am. It’s just confidence. I put work in and I trust and believe in myself in those shots. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to try something new today’. I’ve been doing that my whole life.

“Just taking my time and gradually earning my stripes and earning the right to be able to take those. I’m going to keep trying to build and keep earning that.”

Earn is the operative word, and Martin has done plenty of it. Even for Miami’s vaunted player development program, what Martin has earned in little more than a cup of coffee is nothing short of remarkable.

Behind most of Miami’s mold-a-player success stories is usually one thing: time. Time in the G-League. Time in the offseason. Time in Summer League. Institutional hours spent defining and refining the game and role a player will need to play to carve out a professional career. Not everyone comes to the team at the same time or in the same manner, some sign on draft night, some come over in the middle of a pandemic-shortened offseason. But from Rodney McGruder to Duncan Robinson up through Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven, they all had time at their disposal.

Caleb Martin had time, only with the Charlotte Hornets. In two seasons out of North Carolina State and Nevada, Caleb and his twin brother Cody – Cody taken in the second round, Caleb undrafted – got their start together, with Caleb playing over 1,000 minutes including four starts. Then, in early August, Charlotte made a decision.

“I think they had to make a decision between me and my brother because they viewed us as similar players,” Caleb says. “We had a lot of similar pieces and somebody had to get the short end of the stick.”

Martin had found himself in the unenviable position of being a man without a role – at least a projectable one. In 28 G-League games, he was a scorer, putting in 21 points a night while shooting 37 percent from three and 47 percent from the field. Maybe if that efficiency had carried over into his NBA minutes, he could have carved out a place for himself. We’ll never know, because the shots never fell. Taking 125 threes in his second season, Martin made just 31. He shot 37.5 percent from the field. His true-shooting percentage rested at 46.5.

“Around that time I was a shooter who wasn’t making shots,” Martin said. “Which I completely understand. My numbers didn’t help my case.”

“At first I might have gotten picked up off waivers and kept the original contract. That just puts it into perspective for you when you go back and look at your numbers. It’s like, I wouldn’t pick me up either.”

When Martin found out he had been waived, he took a day for himself. A “rough day”, he calls it. Then he was back in the gym, locked in and pissed off. Ready for the next opportunity. For a while, there wasn’t one.

It wasn’t until September that Miami came into the picture. The HEAT didn’t need a scorer, either. They told him that. After a season in which they were over 10 points per 100 possessions worse whenever Jimmy Butler sat, they needed a facsimile of their star. Their star’s impact, at least.

“He really had to embrace being a Three-and-D defender,” Erik Spoelstra said. “And everything that comes with that. Understanding the scouting reports. Understanding tendencies. Understanding our system and really being detailed and disciplined.”

All the HEAT had to offer was a two-way contract, and they needed a two-way player. Martin signed on September 14, giving him just two weeks to learn what he needed to learn of a somewhat unorthodox defensive system before training camp. It didn’t quite happen that quickly.

“That was a process that took training camp, through an entire preseason and through the first few weeks of the season,” Spoelstra says. “He’s a very willing student. He puts in the time. He wants to get better. He understood that that was the role, so he’s going to try to conquer that while he’s developing other parts of his game offensively. But he had to check that box first.”

Minutes didn’t come immediately. In three of Miami’s first five games, he didn’t play. When Charlotte came to Miami at the end of October, he was inactive. When he did play, there were signs here and there. Three steals one night. A driving dunk the next. Small moments. Eyebrow raisers. But he wasn’t getting premier defensive assignments. When Ja Morant ran a pick-and-roll, Martin could be spotted on a weakside shooter, finding his grip on a system that breaks a few rules many other teams have in place as take-it-for-granted lines of programming.

“It’s almost like the paint is our baby,” Martin says. “We want to protect the baby. We try to keep everybody out and protect it as much as possible even if its overhelping.”

Fast forward a month, and opportunity comes. Butler goes out with a tailbone injury, following soon after by Bam Adebayo tearing a ligament in his thumb. If the HEAT wanted Martin to become a defensive-focused player before, now they needed it.

It starts with zone, and a unique collaboration with Gabe Vincent.

“Early on we realized that this is something we can carve out for ourselves and what we do,” Vincent says. “When we go zone, me and Caleb need to be on the floor. That was something we took personal. Neither of us like it when we run it and the other is not on the court. We try to make it our own and make it so, if you’re going to run zone, you need to have us on the court.”

Through the first week of a six-week period without Butler and Adebayo for most games, the HEAT run zone on 17 percent of their possessions. Of the 80 possessions they use it for, Martin and Vincent are on the floor for 72 of them. The team allows 105.6 points per 100 possessions with that look, a mark that would rank as the No. 1 defense in the league for a full season. Miami may not have Andre Iguodala and Derrick Jones Jr. coming off the bench to terrify teams into turnovers with their Babadook arms on the wings, but they do have two vice grip on-ball defenders at the tip of the spear. Vincent passes down lessons he learned from Iguodala to help quarterback the one-two combo.

“Gabe is a really good communicator,” says Eric Glass, primary development coach for both players. “He can think really quickly on his feet. And then Caleb is a bulldog. They have a really good synergy on that.”

In the second quarter last month against Portland, immediately after a Blazers timeout, Martin and Vincent do what they do best. It’s the time of the game when most teams aren’t thinking about full-court pressure. It’s January. It’s not a conference rivalry. It’s Star Wars night. They don’t care. Seven seconds after one timeout, Portland is forced into another. With Martin hounding and Vincent bringing the timely double, CJ McCollum never gets the ball across the opposite three-point line, much less halfcourt.

“You might get one of those every three games,” Vincent says. “To get that one, it makes it all worth it.”

If Martin excelled hounding ballhandlers in zone, it makes sense that he could do the same in man-to-man. With half the rotation in and out of health and safety protocols before and after New Year – Martin was the first HEAT player in, earlier in December, causing him to miss seven games – Martin starts seven straight games. Included in the opposing lineups during that stretch are Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Trae Young. Martin draws each assignment. Curry shoots 3-of-17. Paul 3-of-9. Young 4-of-15. It’s folly to draw a direct correlation between shooting numbers and a primary defender – those stats are messy and not particularly useful – but they also don’t speak directly to the defensive process. Shots go up and they go in or not. Martin wants his defense to have a vampiric quality.

“Put pressure on them and wear them down,” Martin says of his modus operandi. “Know that they’re going to play a lot of minutes and have the ball in their hands a lot. Just try take the legs out of them pretty early. Make them work to make good decisions.”

Two nights after Young’s poor shooting night, Miami draws Atlanta again. The rotation fuller, Martin returns to the bench for 20 minutes rather than the 32 he played as a starter. Afterwards, Young having scored 24 points on 13 shots in a six-point HEAT win, Butler – the player Martin “does his best impression of” as he says – offers Martin his seal of approval.

“I told Caleb he should start in my place if he’s going to guard like that, seriously,” Butler said. “They had me chasing that little dude [Young] around. It’s not an easy job to do. If [Martin] talked to Spo, I think Spo might start him over me.”

Butler wasn’t wholly serious. He’s an All-NBA player after all. The meaning behind the gesture stands. Martin is not only legitimate defender, but as a long, rangy athlete who can stick with the water-strider snipers of the league, he actually fills a defensive hole for the HEAT. Which is why he remains in the rotation, albeit on shorter minutes, even with the core crew available. With Martin and Vincent, Miami has their on-ball demons. Effective ones. In his first two seasons, Martin’s Defensive Estimated Plus/Minus was in the negative, below the league median. This year? He’s plus-1.7, in the 87th percentile. In isolation, he’s allowing 0.75 points-per-possession. With Martin as a ballhandler defender in pick-and-rolls, they allow 0.90 points-per.

“I like how I get to just use my instincts here,” Martin said, agreeing with Spoelstra that he takes defense more seriously now. “I don’t overthink it. It’s just like when you come in and you’re shooting the ball. If you think about it too much, you’re probably going to miss it. It’s the same thing with defense. I just rely on my instincts and bring energy.”

All the defense and explosive slashing – Martin’s drives have been worth over a point-per-possession – doesn’t amount to too much in today’s game if the other team isn’t going to respect you as a floor spacer.

After that 24.8 percent season from three, there clearly wasn’t much respect on the scout. Some teams put centers on Martin. Some teams didn’t defend him at all, helping off liberally. Most gave him space. To fill the role Spoelstra had in mind, that type of coverage had to be punished. Martin had to become capable of punishing in record time.

Without the usual load time to learn the player, Eric Glass had to put together a plan on the fly. Fortunately for one, Glass has been around his head coach for more than a decade.

“I knew right away, ‘OK this is what Spo is going to want,’” Glass says. “This is what role we need to define him in.”

Fortunately for two, Glass and Martin skipped over the adjustment period at the start of any working relationship.

“That’s my guy,” Martin says. “I trust him. You can tell he sees a lot in me. Especially becoming a better and more consistent shooter. We go through film and break stuff down all the time. It’s a constant reminder of all my mechanics, all my triggers for me offensively, all my stuff for me to get mentally right to shoot.

“He says a lot of stuff that clicks for me. You can tell he’s been doing this for a while. He does his research. Breaks stuff down, he just does his homework man. I trust him, we have such a good relationship in such a quick amount of time.”

The other piece of good news was that it was evidently clear what needed fixing. Martin would catch the ball, bring it up in front of his face – not always in the same position – pause for a beat, and then let it fly. On the spectrum of multi-step shooting motions, it was somewhere between the subtlety of what Vincent spent more than a year working out of his own shot and the true giddyup of a hitch. Martin’s mechanics needed to be put down on the kitchen counter and given a once, twice, three times over with a rolling pin. Then given a little grease for good measure.

Glass knew what to do. Using the institutional knowledge he had gained from working with HEAT shooting coach Rob Fodor, he set forth placing the bricks for Martin to walk. Not everything worked at first. For the first six weeks, Martin’s three-point percentage sat at 31.1 percent as he played off and on. The scout held steady. As Martin and Glass worked on the shot, Martin’s frustration would sometimes come out from his normally relaxed demeanor.

“I get aggravated,” Martin says. “I think I’ve gotten a lot better at it. But it used to be pretty bad. Obviously, I hate missing shots. It’s more about the feeling. If I’m missing shots and it feels bad, that’s when I get the most pissed off. If I’m missing shots and it feels good, I can adjust a little bit easier. Some days I come in and it’s just [whooshing sounds]. I get in my own head about it. You know how it is.”

Not too different from most players who might have a bad day in the gym. But this was next level. Martin would get so upset with himself, so animated, Glass had to laugh. The smiles, though hidden by face masks, were well taken.

“He thinks it’s funny,” Martin says. “It kind of makes it better though. It’s good to have somebody like that who can make a joke out of it. Some people don’t know how to handle it. He does a good job of mellowing me out.”

Glass kept at it, rolling through his mental rolodex of shot prescriptions.

“I can say the same thing, and I can say it different ways, and then finally after three weeks I would say it a different way and it would click,” says Glass, who, like most HEAT coaches, will someday in the future take credit for the first time. “Some of that’s dumb luck, some of that is your communication with a player, but I think that has helped. For whatever reason, maybe it’s more experience, maybe it’s just luck, he has connected with [the work].”

Martin remembers one of the first times it all came together. Glass ordered up a drill where Martin would take a dribble and attempt to hit a jumper off the glass. Nothing complicated on paper. The trick was Martin had to do it from the free-throw line. No angles. From there, it’s about touch.

“That made it really click for me to get my follow through high. Basically hand in the cookie jar,” Martin says. “It required me to get it up, and basically let it drop in. It just clicked for me. I was like, ‘Damn.’ It made sense. Sometimes you try to explain stuff. Sometimes you get it, but when you’re doing it it’s like, ‘That’s not clicking’. But it clicked right away. That was another big step for me. It made me picture what I was doing and what I needed to do.”

“He’d be able to get something done in one week that would take someone else three weeks,” Glass says.

Then came December 8. No Butler. No Bam Adebayo. The (mostly) healthy defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are in town. Martin gets the start. Milwaukee does what Milwaukee does. Martin isn’t just left open as his defender shrinks into the paint, he has time enough to consider the grand motivations and ambitions of one Eren Yeager should he so choose.

No matter. The first shot falls. Then the third. Fourth. Fifth. Sixth and Seventh. To this point, Martin hadn’t taken more than four threes in a game with the HEAT. He finishes 6-of-8 with a career-high 26 points as the shorthanded home team knocks off the Bucks. It was, in short, revelatory.

“I would have never guessed that Caleb would be 6-8 from three. And we weren’t even trying to get him to that,” Glass says. “His percentages haven’t surprised me, but the volume in that game surprised me. The way Caleb has been able to process and turn it [into results] has been unbelievable. It’s all on him.”

Two-way player or not, if a player of Martin’s gifts, who less than six months prior had found himself out of a job in part because of his poor shooting, could figure out his perimeter game, he was rotation worthy.

From the Bucks game on, he’s shooting 40.3 from three on 3.2 attempts a night. Even pulling up in transition when the mood strikes right.

Pull back from all the specifics. You have a 26-year old wing who has committed himself to defense – honing his discipline on technique while playing free as ever – while in five months rebuilding his shot into one that teams not only have to respect but actively think about. On both ends of the floor, he’s added value. He can play fast. He can grind out halfcourt possession. He connects everything. Is the connection. All that a coach wants coming off the bench. Remarkable for a, relatively speaking, shot in the dark on a two-way deal.

“Caleb is special,” Max Strus says. “He’s very special. He’s so gritty on defense, he just wants to make an impact on the game. We love having hm out there and he just changes the game for us.”

“He’s a can of Red Bull,” Spoelstra says. “He’s like that in everything we do. He does everything intense.”

Martin has earned those words. That contract means the HEAT will have to convert him to a regular roster spot to make him eligible for the postseason. Depending on the nature of a potential conversion, he could be a free agent this summer. That’s a conversation for another time.

Whichever way it goes, he’s earned that, too.