These 6 South Florida Basketball Courts Hit Different

Sparks Park

Photo: @kevinroyale

1301 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

A must-see HEAT court outside of FTX Arena. Get your basketball on in Hialeah on this multi-colored Vice Wave court.

Southside Park

140 SW 11th St, Miami, FL 33130

A vibrant court in the Brickell area.

Central Beach Basketball Courts

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Oceanfront basketball. Enough said.

Alice Wainwright Park

2845 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33129

This 28-acre waterfront park is located in the Coconut Grove area. Views for days.

Port of Miami

155 SW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33130

Watch as vacationers board their cruise ships and get some buckets at the same time.

UNKNWN

261 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

An Instagram-worthy court located in the Wynwood area.

All images provided by: Chris Costello | @slowmotion00