These 6 South Florida Basketball Courts Hit Different
If you’re looking for somewhere to hoop, look no further. These spots are not only ascetically pleasing but are all in the SoFlo neighborhood.
Sparks Park
Photo: @kevinroyale
1301 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
A must-see HEAT court outside of FTX Arena. Get your basketball on in Hialeah on this multi-colored Vice Wave court.
Southside Park
140 SW 11th St, Miami, FL 33130
A vibrant court in the Brickell area.
Central Beach Basketball Courts
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Oceanfront basketball. Enough said.
Alice Wainwright Park
2845 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33129
This 28-acre waterfront park is located in the Coconut Grove area. Views for days.
Port of Miami
155 SW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33130
Watch as vacationers board their cruise ships and get some buckets at the same time.
UNKNWN
261 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
An Instagram-worthy court located in the Wynwood area.
All images provided by: Chris Costello | @slowmotion00
