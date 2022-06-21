These 6 South Florida Basketball Courts Hit Different

If you’re looking for somewhere to hoop, look no further. These spots are not only ascetically pleasing but are all in the SoFlo neighborhood.
Posted: Jun 21, 2022
Courts in south florida

Sparks Park

Photo: @kevinroyale

1301 W 60th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

A must-see HEAT court outside of FTX Arena. Get your basketball on in Hialeah on this multi-colored Vice Wave court.

Courts in south florida 2
Courts in south florida 3

Southside Park

Southside Park main

140 SW 11th St, Miami, FL 33130

A vibrant court in the Brickell area.

Courts in south florida 2
Courts in south florida 3

Central Beach Basketball Courts

FLL Beach main

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Oceanfront basketball. Enough said.

FLL Beach main 2
FLL Beach main 3

Alice Wainwright Park

Alice Wainwright Park main

2845 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33129

This 28-acre waterfront park is located in the Coconut Grove area. Views for days.

Alice Wainwright Park main 2
Alice Wainwright Park main 3

Port of Miami

155 SW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33130

Watch as vacationers board their cruise ships and get some buckets at the same time.

Alice Wainwright Park main 2
Alice Wainwright Park main 3

UNKNWN

261 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

An Instagram-worthy court located in the Wynwood area.

UNKNWN main

All images provided by: Chris Costello | @slowmotion00

Tags
Heat, Beyond The Hardwood

Related Content

Heat

Beyond The Hardwood

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter