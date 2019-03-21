HEAT Trivia: Chris Bosh Edition

Do you want two free tickets to see the HEAT retire Chris Bosh’s jersey when the Orlando Magic come to town on Tuesday, March 26? Simply download the Miami HEAT mobile app and win our live trivia game.

It’s all going down on March 24 at 6 PM!

How does it work? If you’ve ever played the HQ Trivia game, it’s a similar premise.

We will send a push notification to your device a few minutes before the game begins. Open the notification and you’ll be redirected into our live game. Once you’re in the game, you’ll see a countdown clock. When the clock hits zero, we’re live & you’ll compete along other users! The game consists of five questions. You will have 12 seconds to answer each question. Get a question correct and you move onto the next question. Get a question incorrect and you will be eliminated. Answer all five questions correctly, and you’ll be entered to win!

Don’t forget: You’ll need to download the Miami HEAT mobile app to play.

Do you still have questions? Check out FAQs here!