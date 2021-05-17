5 VICE Items You Need to Celebrate the End of an Era

Five chapters and four seasons later. It's been a wild ride! It may be time to say goodbye to VICE on-court, but that doesn't mean you need to stop rocking your #VICEFit! Stock up on all your favorites and check out a few pieces below and how to style them.

COURT CULTURE VICEVERSA TIE-DYE UNISEX PULLOVER

🔥 REVIEW FROM: @natashaleeds

"I coupled my loose sweatshirt with form fitting bottoms to offset the lax feel of my crewneck. And to make an already sporty look feel more fashion-forward, I went with the unexpected shoe choice of a pair of heels. Finally, I gave my outfit an added dose of style by finishing with some retro inspired white sunnies!"

"This combination of a sweatshirt and skirt is definitive proof that an off-duty getup doesn't have to be boring! It's a lifesaving look I do often when I still want to look cute and chic but have no time to dress up. I paired my look with some Jordan sneakers to effortlessly dial down my ensemble. The final result is a super comfortable outfit that took less than five minutes to throw on, which is pretty ideal when on a time crunch."

COURT CULTURE IRIDESCENT 305 MEN'S TEE

🔥 REVIEW FROM: @mr.eats305

"I love the Court Culture Iridescent 305 Men's Tee because it works for any and every occasion! You can wear it to pick up some coffee and croquetas, to the gym or to a HEAT game! It fits nice, it is extremely comfortable, and all while repping our city, a.k.a. THE 305."

COURT CULTURE X HERSCHEL VICEVERSA HIPSACK

🔥 REVIEW FROM: @misschatchow

"Hipsack, fanny pack or a belt bag? Let's call it what it is…the perfect accessory! Whether you are traveling or going to a HEAT game, this ideal-sized bag is the extra pop of color you need while still showing off the greatest team in the league with pride."

COURT CULTURE NEAT HEAT MEN'S TEE

🔥 REVIEW FROM: @themaleprepster

"Nothing says summer like tie-dye! I'm loving that I can rep the HEAT while rocking the latest fashion trend. This comfy tee can totally be dressed up or down. I styled this casual look with leather shorts and added a bucket hat for a street style vibe."

"As for this dressier look, I threw a blazer over it with white jeans and added pointy boots and a wide-brim fedora for a little flair. Whatever look you go for, this tee will have you looking cool while repping your favorite team!"

COURT CULTURE VICEVERSA BLACK UNISEX PULLOVER

🔥 REVIEW FROM: @karimsalmen

"There are three words to describe the HEAT clothing: FIT, STYLE and COMFORT! The fit of the Miami HEAT merch is on another level. It's perfectly fitted, giving you a style that you won't get elsewhere. It's also insanely comfortable! I mean, I even sleep with the pullover on!"

