AmericanAirlines Arena to Host Summer Movie Nights at the Xfinity East Plaza

WHAT: Summer Movie Nights at the Xfinity East Plaza

AmericanAirlines Arena will host its second 2018 Summer Movie Night at the Xfinity East Plaza, the 34,000 square foot outdoor space with incredible views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline on Friday, July 27th. The Arena will screen a popular film, Ready Player One, on the 16-foot, ultra-high definition LED screen and 70,000 watt sound system. Guests must bring their own chairs/seating.

Although the event is free, guests must pre-register here. Free parking will be available on a first come, first served basis in the P2 parking garage located on the south side of the Arena.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase at 601, the Arena’s waterfront dining and event space. Guests who arrive between 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. will receive one “Popcorn Happy Hour” voucher upon entry, which will be redeemable for one free popcorn with any food and beverage purchase. The “Popcorn Happy Hour” will end at 8:00 p.m. once the movie begins.

The HEAT Experience will host a special pre-show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Florida Mayhem of the Overwatch League will also attend to participate in a Q&A with guests. The movie will begin at 8:00 p.m. Guests must enter through Gate 5 on the north side of the Arena.

WHEN:

Friday, July 27, 2018

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Movie Start Time: 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Xfinity East Plaza

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132