Trae Young Named NBA Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

ATLANTA- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Oct. 22-27, it was announced today.

The 6’2” guard became the first player in NBA history to compile at least 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in each of his team’s first two games of the season.

Young tallied 38 points (11-21 FGs, 6-10 3FGs, 10-12 FTs), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Atlanta’s 117-100 victory at Detroit on Oct. 24. He scored 26 points in the first 24 minutes of action, setting a new career-high for points in any half.

In Atlanta’s home opener on Oct. 26 vs. Orlando, Young led all players in scoring and assists, posting 39 points (16-25 FGs, 5-10 3FGs, 2-4 FTs) and nine helpers, while adding seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. The Hawks defeated the Magic 103-99, improving to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Young’s 77 total points through the first two games set a new Hawks franchise record, breaking the old mark of 75 set by Dominique Wilkins in the 1986-87 season. Young is the first NBA player to open a season with at least 38 points in the first two games since Anthony Davis in 2016-17.

Through two games, Young leads the NBA with 38.5 points per game, adding 9.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals on .587 FG% and .550 3FG%.

Young, a unanimous First Team All-Rookie selection in 2018-19, previously won Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 18-24, 2019. The University of Oklahoma product became the first Hawks player to receive the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award four times, winning the honor in October/November, January, February and March/April last season.

The Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast.