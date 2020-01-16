Trae Young Still Leads Eastern Conference Guards in Third Fan Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

NEW YORK – The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James leads the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić by 149,564 votes for the top spot in the Western Conference and among all NBA players in the third fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Google.

The NBA All-Star Game starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference will be the team captains and draft the rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game. The NBA All-Star Draft will air Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. The captains will choose from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBAAll-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Today (Jan. 16) and the final day for All-Star voting (Jan. 20) are the last of five “2-for-1 Days,” allowing fans to have their votes count twice through all voting platforms from 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET.

TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, next Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. The network will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 30 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

In the third fan returns, James, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard hold the top three spots, in that order, in the Western Conference frontcourt. Dončić has the most votes among the West guards, followed by the Houston Rockets’ James Harden.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving leads the Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker by 16,985 votes for second place among guards, behind first-place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. In the frontcourt, the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam has passed the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid by 34,668 votes for the second spot, behind first-place Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA ALL-STAR VOTING PRESENTED BY GOOGLE: THIRD FAN RETURNS Eastern Conference Frontcourt 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 4,474,107 2. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 2,433,411 3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,398,743 4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 2,046,257 5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,622,635 6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 757,375 7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 529,244 8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 398,213 9. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 381,390 10. Andre Drummond (DET) 325,178 Guards 1. Trae Young (ATL) 2,066,924 2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 1,814,618 3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 1,797,633 4. Derrick Rose (DET) 1,381,934 5. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 848,293 6. Zach LaVine (CHI) 847,632 7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 718,355 8. Ben Simmons (PHI) 629,199 9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 609,899 10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 546,471 Western Conference Frontcourt 1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,747,887 2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 4,412,619 3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,973,076 4. Paul George (LAC) 1,171,616 5. Nikola Jokić (DEN) 889,387 6. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 784,038 7. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 774,056 8. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 746,013 9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 672,666 10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 670,643 Guards 1. Luka Dončić (DAL) 4,598,323 2. James Harden (HOU) 2,934,614 3. Damian Lillard (POR) 984,140 4. Alex Caruso (LAL) 894,827 5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 837,187 6. Stephen Curry (GSW) 819,352 7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 673,917 8. Devin Booker (PHX) 577,035 9. D’Angelo Russell (GSW) 491,047 10. Ja Morant (MEM) 399,703

After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

How Fans Can Vote:

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Google: Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for “NBA Vote” or “NBA All-Star Vote” or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day.

The Google Assistant: Vote via any Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, “Hey Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game.” Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.

About NBA All-Star 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 69th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 35th year of NBA All-Star coverage. United Center will also host Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 14 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 15. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Feb. 14 and the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T on Feb. 15 will take place at Wintrust Arena.