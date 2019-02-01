Trae Young Named Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month For January

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January, it was announced today. The first-year guard from the University of Oklahoma previously won the award for contests played in November, making him the first Hawks player to receive multiple Rookie of the Month honors since Al Horford during the 2007-08 season (Nov., Feb., March).

Young led all first-year players in the East with 18.7 points and 7.2 assists per game in January, becoming the first rookie to average at least 18.0 points and 7.0 assists in 10-or-more games in any month since John Wall in March 2011. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young recorded the four highest single-game assist totals of the month among Eastern Conference rookies and compiled five-of-the-top-10 single-game scoring totals on his way to outscoring his nearest conference classmate by more than five points per game.

On Jan. 15, Young finished a 142-126 victory over Oklahoma City with 24 points and 11 assists, becoming the youngest player (20 years, 118 days) with six 20-point/10-assist games in a single season since LeBron James in 2005 (20 years, 20 days).

From Jan. 26-28, Young became the first NBA rookie to record two consecutive contests with at least 26 points, 10 field goals made and eight assists since Stephen Curry in 2010, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Young’s efforts established him as the youngest NBA player with back-to-back games with those minimums since LeBron James (20 years, 33 days) in 2005.

From Jan. 26-30, Young became the second Atlanta player ever to record three consecutive contests with at least 23 points and eight assists, and the first rookie to compile three straight games with at least 23 points and eight assists since Darren Collison from 2/8/10-2/17/10.

Earlier this week, NBA assistant coaches selected Young and teammate John Collins to participate in the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars during All-Star Weekend on Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Hawks take on the Jazz tonight at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast.