Trae Young has Defenses Scrambling

By: KL Chouinard

After the Hawks topped the Milwaukee Bucks in a mid-November game in State Farm Arena, Giannis Antetokounmpo pursed his lips and pondered the philosophical question of trying to deal with Trae Young on a night when Trae scored 42 points.

"At the end of the day, it's almost like, 'Do you want him to shoot those deep threes?' If he misses them, nobody gets involved, and we go the other way. But if he makes them, it gets the crowd into the game, and he's feeling good now. It's kind of hard." After noting that the Bucks' preferred to concede off-the-dribble threes and floaters in the lane, Giannis pointed out what the Bucks did not want to yield. Their big men retreated toward the basket in pick-and-roll defense with one big goal in mind. "(As few) lobs as possible. Those kill us. Those are momentum plays and now two guys are getting involved."

Three years earlier, when prepping for a game against Giannis and the Bucks during the first of his two MVP seasons, the Hawks spoke with similar reverence about trying to limit Giannis, knowing fully well that they were trying to pick the best of an unsavory list of options.

"He is the head of the snake," Kevin Huerter said before one matchup. "It all starts with defending Giannis."

The head-of-the-snake idiom gets bandied about frequently in pregame media sessions across the NBA. But the young Hawks – with John Collins in his second season and Trae and Kevin Huerter in their first – used it more frequently than most, to the point where one felt fairly certain that some coach or older veteran used it behind the scenes. When players like Giannis came to town with the Bucks, or Damian Lillard arrived in Atlanta with the Trail Blazers, the snake idiom reared its head.

Since then, Trae and the Hawks have grown from a snakelet into a fully grown serpent in their own right. In Clint Capela and John Collins, they now have two dynamic rollers to work with Trae in the pick-and-roll. They have shooters in Huerter, Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and De'Andre Hunter. They can play all manner of productive styles on offense. But the head of the snake – the one opponents are constantly trying to scheme against – is Trae Young.

Trae is headed to his second All-Star Game. He is averaging 28.1 points and 9.2 assists this season, his fourth in the NBA. But he stands at a point in his career where his impact goes deeper than the surface numbers. His presence has opposing defenses contorting themselves to try to scheme up a way to limit him. When they do, it invariably opens something for his teammates.

Some teams have opted to put bigger defenders on Trae . In order to do that, they have to hide a smaller defender somewhere else and it often results in a chance for Huerter or Hunter to attack a closeout and drive into the paint with a height advantage. Some teams get into switching defenses where nearly every pick results in the two defenders swapping assignments. When that happens, the Hawks can usually align things so that John Collins or Danilo Gallinari get a quality shot attempt on a post-up play, or Clint Capela slips a screen for a roll to the basket.

Take, for instance, the two primary tactics that the Suns used against Trae Thursday. Like the Bucks, the Suns play a lot of drop coverage when their opponents run a pick-and-roll, keeping their centers in the paint trying to prevent shots from close range and it has worked for them: they entered the game with a league-best 41-9 record, an 11-game winning streak, and the NBA's 2nd-most efficient defense.

Through three quarters, Trae had 34 of the Hawks' 100 points. His ability to create shot opportunities from long range had torn apart the drop coverage. Ruthlessly, even.

"Trae is just tough like that," Chris Paul of the Suns said. "If you watch him play on a nightly basis, he's a handful. if he's making shots, then he's getting everybody else going and it's going to be a long night."

Eager to change their fortunes, the Suns started defending pick and rolls by sending two players to Trae, letting the Hawks play with a one-man advantage closer to the basket.

"When you have a player that the opponents feel they have to put two players on that guy, that's the best you can get," head coach Nate McMillan said.

In a way, the Suns were letting Trae off the hook. He no longer had to make the extraordinary play to win, he just needed to make the ordinary one. The act of attracting the defense in his direction had a deep impact even when he didn't score or make an assist.

"For me, I just can't turn the ball over," Trae said. "I've just got to make sure that I get it to the open guy and let them play 4-on-3 and let the results happen. Basically, that's pretty much it. I've been double teamed since I was in middle school. I've had a lot of practice on double teams and how to get it out and where my teammates need to be. So (I was) just telling them where to be as I'm getting double teamed so whenever they catch it, they know where to look, too."

Collins bordered on taking umbrage with the tactic.

"It's a great respect to Trae showing that teams have to double Trae to get the ball out of his hands, but it also, sort of in a way, slights us, saying, 'OK, beat us with your other four guys.' We definitely feel like we can do that. It's just great both ways: for Trae to get that respect and for us to solidify it with playing the right way."

When the Suns started blitzing Trae's pick-and-rolls in the fourth quarter, Nate McMillan leaned heavily into an offense-first lineup, pairing Trae with Huerter, Bogdanovic, Collins and Gallinari. If it felt counterintuitive, choosing extra offense over defense while nursing a fairly healthy lead, it also felt like a necessary means to punish the blitz.

Suns coach Monty Williams noted as much when discussing Trae.

"When you're in a drop defense against a guy that is shooting the ball like that and can finish at the rim, it puts you in a tough spot. If you blitz him, they've got four shooters on the floor and a dynamic diver, so that puts you in a tough spot." Huerter, Bogdanovic, Collins and Gallinari combined to make 13 of 28 threes for the game. "It's a conundrum for sure when you have that many shooters, but they're the number two offense in the league. That's what they do. You have to pick your poison."

As long as the Hawks have Trae at the helm, it's a venomous poison indeed.