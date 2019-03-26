Trae Young's Floater Key Element To His On-Court Success

Author: Kevin L. Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

Trae Young knows how to make winning plays.

Midway through the fourth quarter in the Hawks' 129-127 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, James Ennis shot a three from the left corner. The shot missed, and Joel Embiid lined up to make a rebound on the opposite side of the rim. But as the 7-foot center took a step back to track the ball, Young stepped in behind him to jump for the same rebound. Sensing competition, Embiid tried to tap the ball back to a teammate but bumped it further than he expected, and the 76ers lost the ball out of bounds.

Young, showing the competitive drive to compete with someone who could reach at least a foot higher than he could, made the winning play. Thirty minutes later, he made the literal winning play.

With 3.5 seconds left in a tie game, Young gathered an inbounds pass, drove hard right to get an angle for a shot, and lofted a floater over the defense for the win.

"I knew I had a little bit of time where I could get a quick couple of dribbles and then maybe a move before I needed to shoot the ball," Young said. "I just wanted to get to my strong suit and get to my pull-up, that mid-range floater I have.”

For Young, the floater is a key element to counterbalance the other things he does well. He is a transcendental passer who ranks second in the NBA in total assists at age 20. He can hit logo-range three-point shots better than anyone not named Steph Curry. But when defenses set up their schemes and pick-and-roll coverages in a way that takes away those things while enticing him to drive to the rim, he needs to be able to have finishing options on those drives. Right now, and perhaps into the future, the floater is that best option for the 6-foot-2 guard.

"For any little guy that gets in the paint, you have to have that," head coach Lloyd Pierce said. "I call it 'solutions'. You have to have different solutions."

Young ranks near the top of the league in terms of floater attempts and successfully made floaters with 113 field goals on floaters in 237 attempts. Only Mike Conley, Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies has more. Below is a list of the nine NBA players who have attempted 150 or more floaters in the 2018-19 season (through games played Mar. 23).