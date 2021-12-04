From Soccer Goalie to Small Forward

With De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic out for the time being due to injury and Cam Reddish listed as day-to-day with wrist soreness, the Hawks will need more of these sorts of plays from the player commonly referred to as TLC.

“(He is) another guy who comes in, plays unselfishly, plays hard, plays together,” John Collins said of Luwawu-Cabarrot. “Out there giving his all on the defensive end. Might not make the big splash on offense but all the little things TLC is doing, those add up. Winning basketball.”

On the offensive end, the sixth-year pro scored 8 points, mixing up the ability to hit the outside shot with some timely off-ball cuts . Luwawu-Cabarrot's start in Indianapolis came while Chris Jent was acting as head coach. Jent appreciates TLC's experience and skill.

"He’s been there before,” Jent said. “That’s the part of the construction of this team and why Travis has put these players with this group because during the NBA season you need those guys. He’s played in the playoffs, he’s started plenty of games. He did a great job. Both sides of the ball, I thought he was fantastic.”

Luwawu-Cabarrot said that he signed with Atlanta in free agency because he thought he would help a young core when they needed him.

"I liked the way they played last year. The way they went into Philly and won that (series) – all the energy they had and also the young players. I knew there was an opportunity for me to make the team and maybe have a window at some point, but I also know I can help this team win some games."

Luwawu-Cabarrot played the last two seasons as a 3-and-D wing with the Brooklyn Nets. In 2019-20, arguably his best as a pro, TLC averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game, while making 38.8 percent of his threes. He noted that, because of their relatively comparable styles of play, the switch from Brooklyn to Atlanta was a relatively straightforward one.

"We had two phases in Brooklyn last year: Before James and after James," Luwawu-Cabarrot said. "Before James, we played like here: we would run a lot with a lot of young guys who would just go out there and hoop. After, it was a little bit different. But there are similarities."

Among himself, Dieng and Capela, TLC says that speaking French in the locker room is an everyday thing. In fact, he and Capela knew each other long before they got to the NBA.

"11 years ago, we were playing under-18 basketball. I was playing against him regularly," Luwawu-Cabarrot said. "We used to play against each other. After he turned pro, I turned pro. When he played first division, I played second division. Then when I played first division, he left (for the NBA). I also did trials trying to play for his team."

When asked what he might know about Capela that the average Hawks fan does not, Luwawu-Cabarrot could not pass up the opportunity to take a playful jab at his friend.

"He is not good at soccer."

It's the sort of poke that comes easily when a team gets along well with each other. TLC likes the direction of the team.

"I think we have an identity. We know who we are – maybe not yet fully accomplished – but we know who we are."