Six Things to Know About Omari Spellman's 2018-19 Season
Ned Dishman/NBAE/Getty Images
Author: Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard)
1) Omari had some big games.
Spellman finished the season with four double-doubles in his 46 games, including an 18-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist, 3-block game against the Knicks in November. With that performance, he became the first Hawks rookie since Josh Smith in 2005 to post a stat line with those numbers across the board.
Omari Spellman on one end. Omari Spellman on the other end. pic.twitter.com/2ZYBtegNsQ— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) November 8, 2018
2) Omari, on a story from his rookie season that he will share with his grandkids someday:
"I would probably tell them about how I was having a good game in Washington, started smelling myself a little bit, started talking junk, and right after that I get dunked on by Trevor Ariza. I just think it’s funny how life always finds a way to get you back. That’s probably a story I’ll tell my kids."
The story had a happy ending. Spellman finished that win over the Wizards with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a plus-minus rating of +15.
3) Omari played well in the G League.
In 3 games with the Erie BayHawks, Spellman averaged 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.
4) Omari was careful with the ball.
Of the 11 Hawks who played 800 or more minutes, Spellman had the second-lowest turnover rate on the team: 10.5 percent. Only veteran Vince Carter had a lower rate.
5) Omari scored from the most efficient spots on the floor.
92 of his 98 made field goals (and 225 of his 244 field-goal attempts) were either three-point field goals or shots taken within five feet of the rim, like this one below against the Dallas Mavericks.
6) Omari is slated to play in Las Vegas for Summer League
Spellman sustained an ankle injury Mar. 1 against the Bulls that ended up keeping him out of action for the remainder of the season. He said that he will play in Las Vegas Summer League with the Hawks in July, and he noted his summer objectives as well.
"We have a plan in place," Spellman said. "Schedule-wise, I’ll be back here in Atlanta working. We haven’t set a weight goal or anything like that. The main focus is progression. Just trying to get as good as we can and just keep rolling."
