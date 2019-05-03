Six Things to Know About Omari Spellman's 2018-19 Season

2) Omari, on a story from his rookie season that he will share with his grandkids someday:

"I would probably tell them about how I was having a good game in Washington, started smelling myself a little bit, started talking junk, and right after that I get dunked on by Trevor Ariza. I just think it’s funny how life always finds a way to get you back. That’s probably a story I’ll tell my kids."

The story had a happy ending. Spellman finished that win over the Wizards with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a plus-minus rating of +15.

3) Omari played well in the G League.

In 3 games with the Erie BayHawks, Spellman averaged 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

4) Omari was careful with the ball.

Of the 11 Hawks who played 800 or more minutes, Spellman had the second-lowest turnover rate on the team: 10.5 percent. Only veteran Vince Carter had a lower rate.

5) Omari scored from the most efficient spots on the floor.

92 of his 98 made field goals (and 225 of his 244 field-goal attempts) were either three-point field goals or shots taken within five feet of the rim, like this one below against the Dallas Mavericks.