Q & A With NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

Author: Kevin L. Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

Hawks.com was able to sit down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 as he attended our Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against the Orlando Magic.

We asked Silver about how special it is to be in the City of Atlanta on King Day, his thoughts on the team, the newly renovated State Farm Arena and the NBA.

Q: What does it mean to you to be in Atlanta on Martin Luther King Day?

A: It's a very special day for me. Martin Luther King Day has always been a special day in the league, essentially since the holiday became law. It has been a day in which we've played and honored his legacy. We have eleven games today, five on national TV, and it's particularly special to be in the community in which he was born. I also had the opportunity to talk to Ambassador Young before the game, and it's like literally touching history. We've met a few times before, but it just felt very appropriate to be able to have a conversation with him before today's game.

Q: The Hawks have a first-time head coach Lloyd Pierce. What are your initial thoughts on the job he's doing and just him as a person?

A: I think Coach Pierce is doing a wonderful job with this team. He's got a very young team. Players are coming into this league increasingly at younger ages, and it requires a special coach to be able to manage those young players. I think he's the perfect person for that. He and I also had a chance to talk before today's game and I've been immensely impressed with him. I think he also understands that the role of a coach in this league these days goes well beyond X's and O's on the floor. He has to build character and help young men mature. And as I said, it's early days, but all indications are that he's doing a wonderful job.

Q: You looked like you got a tour of the arena with Tony Ressler before the game. What were your impressions of State Farm Arena?

A: I did. Tony Ressler and Steve Koonin took me throughout the arena and I was incredibly impressed. It was a very complete tour. We saw every aspect of the transformed building and I had been here a lot in the old days. They just improved in every possible way.

I'll begin by the fact that light is now coming into the building. I think that it changes the feeling when there's natural light. There's enormous innovation. When you look at the Courtside Club that is at floor level; I haven't seen that in any arena. The new smaller more flexible suites are very much in tune with what modern fans want, and what we see is that, increasingly, coming to a game is a very social experience. People want that ability to meet people, to move around and talk to lots of different people, and to eat great food. I know that there have been huge upgrades in the quality of food and the variety here. There are many new restaurants and bars. And having now just sat in the seat watching the game, I can say that it has great sightlines. It is truly state of the art in every way.

Q: Do you have a wish list for what would go around the arena in terms of redevelopment of the area?

A: I don't personally have a wish list, but I know that this is something that Tony Ressler and his brother, who is a developer, do for a living. On several occasions, Tony has presented to me and other NBA owners his vision for development of The Gulch and it's quite spectacular. And it's long overdue in Atlanta. It is something that I know has been talked about for many, many years, but Tony combines both the vision and the ability to execute. I think it's going to change the character of downtown Atlanta, but it will also make coming to a Hawks game a very special experience as well. And we've seen this in many other communities. It began in a city that Tony is very familiar with, Los Angeles, where he also has a home and a development. Surrounding the Staples Center is the so-called L.A. Live. It has been transformational, and it's a place where people come hours before the game to socialize, to eat, to drink and hear music – and then go again to after the game. I think we're going to see something very similar here in Atlanta.

Q: This is the first year with the new lottery format. Are you seeing what you wanted to see out of it?

A: We'll see. We knew that the teams are very sophisticated in that draft picks are so critically important in this league that teams are going to enter into rebuilding stages of development. What I really want to see is teams not stay in rebuilding mode for multiple years. I understand that for any team it's going to make sense to break down an existing team which has peaked and then to look for younger players. And that appears to be what the Hawks are doing right now. It can be a very sensible strategy. I think by flattening out the odds for the top three picks I think we clearly can disincentivize teams from sort of needing to try to calibrate their record at the end of the season. I'll leave it at that, you know, where the odds can move based on a single win or loss. So we're past that but the real test in terms of a lot of reform is how teams perform and behave over a number of years. So we'll see. I recognize that short of a relegation system like they have with European soccer that you know there is always going to be an incentive with these really smart people that operate our teams at certain points to rebuild. I accept that, but you just don't want to see it go on for too long. Not just because I think it games the system, but I think it's unhealthy for the players in the league

Q: Since it is MLK Day today, how important has NBA Cares been towards community development to give back to give back to the communities in which these teams serve as well as the people themselves?