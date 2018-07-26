Philips Arena Becomes First NBA Venue To Offer Fan-Friendly Concessions

ATLANTA –- Philips Arena announced plans today to implement Fan-Friendly Concessions Pricing when doors open after it completes the 2nd-largest renovation in NBA history in October. Utilizing technology and new design features, fans will be able to enjoy fresh and affordable menu items and faster service throughout the arena. The fan-friendly pricing will be featured during each of the nearly-200 Atlanta Hawks games, concerts, and shows hosted at Philips Arena, with reach of almost two million fans annually.

Eleven of the arena’s most popular food and beverage items will be drastically reduced with an average price reduction of 50%. A $5 beer has been added to the menu, offering guests an adult beverage at a significantly reduced cost.

“At the core of the transformation of Philips Arena has always been creating a state-of-the-art venue that allows us to listen to and serve our fans with an amazing experience tailored to their lifestyle and means. The undeniable success of Fan First pricing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the incredible experience of The Masters set terrific precedents and built demand from our fans to add value menu pricing that complements the wide assortment of premium food options introduced by our Executive Chef Joe Schafer. We are thrilled to respond to our fans in this way and will continue listening to the fans to enhance their experience,” Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Philips Arena CEO Steve Koonin said.

In addition to fan-friendly pricing, the Arena collaborated with Levy, the official food and beverage partner of Philips Arena, and E15, Levy’s tech and analytics subsidiary, to redesign the guest experience, enhance speed of service and ensure the highest food quality. Critical additions include increased cooking capacity, a 71% increase in points of sale, nearly 40% more beer taps and new line designs and self-serve stations aimed at decreasing wait times.

In addition to the new fan-friendly menu, Philips Arena will also roll out new concessions menu items ranging from exclusive creations from Executive Chef Joe Schafer and local partners to fan favorites.

“We’re looking forward to not only rolling out a whole new elevated dining experience here at Philips Arena, but also being able to make that experience available to every single fan who walks into the Arena,” said Schafer. “Everyone will be able to enjoy fresh, hot dishes using the best ingredients at a great value, and we’re excited for fans to come see what we’ll be serving up in 2018.

For more information about the arena transformation or to book an appointment at the sales preview center, visit www.philipsarena.com/ffp.