It Is Time To Pac The Playoffs

The most recently updated CDC guidelines have given State Farm Arena the opportunity to open every seat for our first-round matchup with the New York Knicks. The decision to have a full fan capacity at State Farm Arena was determined in coordination with health experts and local officials and approved by the NBA.

This is an important moment in Atlanta Hawks history as we make our return to the postseason with a young, exciting team poised to take the next step. We now have an incredible opportunity to provide the best home court advantage possible for what will most definitely be an amazing first-round series.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, at noon, Hawks fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets previously unavailable as part of the Pac The Playoffs promotion. Right at noon, Hawks fans should visit Hawks.com/Playoffs and purchase brand-new, recently-released tickets only available via the Pac The Playoffs promotion. Tickets are limited and only available via Hawks.com/Playoffs.

Now is the time to Pac The Playoffs! We BELIEVE there is no better home court advantage than the one we create together at State Farm Arena.

Looking to guarantee tickets for the entire 2021 Playoffs? The only way to get tickets to every Playoff game is to secure a 2021-22 Season Ticket Members. Interested? Visit Hawks.com/Join right now for more details.