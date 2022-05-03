Trae Young Nominated For 21-22 NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Trae Young One of 10 Players Nominated for Global Commitment to Education, Youth Development, Health and Wellness, COVID-19 Relief and More
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 -– Fan voting for the 2021-22 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award will begin today on social media at noon ET and conclude on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced during the postseason.
The seasonlong award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $75,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary season.
Fans can now vote for their preferred seasonlong award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.
The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities, and honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. The 2021-22 Seasonlong nominees are listed below:
Bismack Biyombo - Phoenix Suns
Robert Covington - LA Clippers
Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers
Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies
Brook Lopez - Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Payton II - Golden State Warriors
Ricky Rubio - Indiana Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks
To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit https://communityassist.nba.com/.
