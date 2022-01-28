Trae Young Voted A Starter in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been voted as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, to be played in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, it was announced by the NBA. The starters were selected by fans, current NBA players and a media panel.

Young will make the second NBA All-Star Game start of his career, having earned a starting spot in the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. Since the club’s move to Atlanta, the fourth-year guard becomes only the sixth player in franchise history to start in an NBA All-Star Game multiple times as an Atlanta Hawk, joining Dikembe Mutombo (two starts), Dominique Wilkins (three starts), Eddie Johnson (two starts), Pete Maravich (two starts) and Lou Hudson (three starts).

In 43 games (all starts) this season, Young is averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 34.6 minutes (.453 FG%, .380 3FG%, .900 FT%). He is the only player in the NBA to be ranked top-5 in both points per game (5th) and assists per game (3rd) and ranks sixth in free throw percentage. He leads the NBA in total points (1,191) and ranks third in total assists (400).

A two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season (weeks ending Nov. 28, 2021, and Jan. 23, 2022), Young has 22 points/assist double-doubles (tied for second-most in the NBA), including an NBA-leading 11 30+ points, 10+ assists outings (42 career). Young surpassed Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul for the 10th-most such games in NBA history with his 41st career 30-point, 10-assist game on Monday, Jan. 17 against Milwaukee (30 points, 11 assists). He recorded his 100th career points/assist double-double on Dec. 17, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to compile 100 points/assist double-doubles (Chris Paul, Isiah Thomas).

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 10, Young registered five straight outings of 25-or-more points and 10-or-more assists. He is only the third player since the NBA-ABA merger to do so, joining Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, Young became the first player in NBA history to tally 55-or-more points and 14-or-more assists in a single game, recording a career-high 56 points, 14 assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes (17-26 FG, 7-12 3FG, 15-15 FT). The Oklahoma product became only the fourth player in NBA history to tally 50+ points and 14+ assists in a single game, as well as the sixth player to notch 55+ points and 10+ assists in a single game. It marked the ninth 40+ point, 10+ assist outing of his career, tying Michael Jordan for the ninth-most such games in NBA history.

Young and the Hawks have won five straight games, marking the longest active winning streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest winning streak in the NBA. This season, Atlanta is ranked top-10 in multiple statistical categories: offensive rating (2nd, 112.0), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .375%), free throw percentage (6th, .806%) points per game (7th, 111.4) and field goal percentage (10th, .464%).