Trae Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Became First Player Since Dwyane Wade to Average at Least 30.0 Points and 10.0 Assists on .500%/.600%/.700% Shooting Splits Over Three-Game Span

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 29 through Feb. 5, the NBA announced today. This is Young’s first honor of the season and seventh of his career.

In three games played this past week, Young led the Hawks to a perfect 3-0 record averaging 31.0 points on .569 FG% (33-58 FGM), .645 3FG% (20-31 3FGM), and .778 FT% (7-9 FTM), 11.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebound in 39.5 minutes of play.

The 25-year-old became the first player since Dwyane Wade (3/6/09-3/9/09) to average at least 30.0 points and 10.0 assists on .500%/.600%/.700% shooting splits and the first player in NBA history to do so with a minimum 20 three-pointers, per Elias Sports.

Amongst Eastern Conference players this past week, Young ranked first in APG (11.3), 3FGM (6.7), and 3FG% (.645%, min. 15 3FGA), fifth in PPG (31.0), tied fifth in FGM (11.0), and SPG (1.67).