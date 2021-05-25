Trae Young Got the Last Word in his NBA Postseason Debut

KLChouinard @KLChouinard In his NBA playoff debut, Trae Young hit a game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds left to give the Hawks a 107-105 win and 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the New York Knicks.

On the winning shot, Trae preyed on the perfect moment to push past his defender after waving off a screen from John Collins, who had lost a shoe trying to break free from a defensive player's grasp.

Lou Williams had a word of advice in the huddle before the final score.

"I told him, 'Don't pass the ball.' That was my advice. You kind of trick yourself into thinking you've got to make a play? Hey, go win the basketball game. This is your team. These guys have put the franchise on your shoulders, as well as the other young guys. You're the 'Point God'; go win the basketball game."

Trae said that Williams' encouragement helped him make a quick decision.

"That's the best part about Lou and some of the older guys that we have. I'm very smart at basketball, and I feel like I know a lot, but there's also a lot of things I don't know. There are definitely times in the moment like that where we call the screen up and we still go off it. But Lou telling me that, it clicked in my mind as soon as John lost his shoe that I needed just to clear it out and go win it."

As scintillating as the final shot that silenced Madison Square Garden was, Trae spread top-level point guard play over his 35 minutes of action: 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting plus 10 assists against just two turnovers. And in the 13 minutes that Trae didn't play, Williams filled in and added 13 points.

At one point in the fourth quarter, after a sequence of Williams' scores that sliced into a Knick lead, Trae approached Nate McMillan.

"Trae basically said, "Look, let him go. He's doing a good job,' " McMillan said.

Trae re-entered the game a couple of minutes later with fresh legs that helped him make good on a message that he has been getting from McMillan for some time now.

"Play your game," McMillan said. "Play with confidence. Have fun out there. But understand that you have to control tempo for us."