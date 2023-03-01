Together once again, Korver has seen Quin Snyder grow into a leader

By KL Chouinard

New Hawks head coach Quin Snyder and assistant general manager Kyle Korver are working together for a third time.

Their first cooperative effort came in Atlanta when Snyder worked as an assistant coach for the Hawks and Korver played at shooting guard for the 2013-14 season.

"I had a bad hip, which has since been replaced," Snyder said looking back.

Players often have one assistant coach with whom they work more than others on the staff. Snyder quipped about quickly spotting the utility in working with one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

"I was smart enough to know that (Korver) was the guy I wanted to work with, because I wouldn't have to move too much."

For his part, Korver said that Snyder helped transform his career.

"He helped me try to expand my game when I'm in my 30s and trying to figure out, 'How can I keep this thing growing and not just gravitate towards that corner? How can I stay active and matter?' That year that he was my assistant coach was a significant year that led to the next few years that I felt like were some of my favorites of playing here."

His season in Atlanta was part of a span of Snyder's career where he worked for four teams in four seasons – for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, CSKA Moscow, and the Hawks, respectively. At each stop, he spent one year with a well-regarded head coach in his first season setting up a new program.

At that point, the Utah Jazz tapped Snyder to be their head coach and create his own program. Over eight seasons, he accumulated a 372-264 record (.585) and led the Jazz to the playoffs in six of them. Over his final six seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22), the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the best winning percentage (.623) in the Western Conference over that span. He also finished among the top eight vote getters in the NBA Coach of the Year vote four times in those six years.



The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Korver to Utah in 2018. When they reunited, Korver got to see his old mentor in a new role.

"I've always experienced Q as one of the most creative, innovative basketball minds in the NBA," Korver said before creeping into a growing grin. "We all know that the NBA is kind of a copycat league. The thing I love about Quin is that if he is going to copy something, at least he is going to rename it. (laughs) But he is actually creating a lot of the things that other people are copying. I just always enjoy watching his process of how he does that."

Korver noted that the change in job descriptions – assistant coach to head coach – necessitated a change in Snyder's approach.

"He kept growing as a leader," Korver said. "You get to handle relationships a little bit differently when you're the assistant, and when you become the head coach then everything shifts a little bit."

At that point, Korver exhaled and scaled down his voice to a quieter, matter-of-fact rhetorical tone.

"But he was still his authentic self, you know? Getting to watch that and experience that and watch him handle superstar players and get everyone to buy in – that's just one of his gifts."

Korver noted that what Snyder did exceeded just coaching and spilled over into building the program from the ground up.

"I got to watch not just the style of play but just how the organization operated with a certain level of excellence and professionalism and innovation. He's not just a basketball coach but he's a culture setter."

The third co-venture between Korver and Snyder began with a move from Korver on the urging of general manager Landry Fields.

"When we made our change with Nate (McMillan), I had Kyle give Quin a call," Fields said. "He was our first call. And going into it, I said that we want to be aggressive. And the reason I could say that was because we had already lined up what we were looking for in our next basketball coach."

Korver said that Snyder was a bit surprised, not by the call itself, but by its content. "Our families are close. Our wives are close. Phone calls are not uncommon in our relationship, but he did not think that that (an offer to interview for the head coaching position) was going to happen. It's probably not amazing timing? We've had a very close relationship ever since I was here. He was like, 'Yeah, I think I might be interested.' And we were like, 'Okay!' What if we talk tomorrow?' And so then we were able to set up a Zoom call."

Fields liked what he heard during that first meeting.

"He mentions humility and selflessness as core and chief to some of the character that he wants in and around the basketball team, as well as what we're trying to do in the front office. I was almost sold right there. It was a big moment."

Korver echoed that sentiment from the first meeting.

"(Quin) knows the values that we care about and the characteristics that we want in all of the leaders in our organization. And Quin starts talking and he's maybe not saying the exact same thing, but it's the same thing. These visions are just aligning. Everyone was getting a little bit excited. Obviously, we go through a process, which was important to him and to Quin, but it became clear early on that it was a really great fit."

Snyder elaborated on his personal philosophy for the interconnection of coaching and program building. A big portion of it comes back to the subject of trust.

"I think players want to get better, and they want to be coached," Snyder said. "The relationships are what allows you to coach them effectively. Those things are part of the reason I wanted to start now. Our group needs to decide to trust each other. It's incumbent on all of us, myself included, to not violate that trust."

If it works, a lot of that trust is going to come from being a detail-oriented coach who helps players get better, much like Snyder helped Korver almost a decade ago.

Like Snyder, Dejounte Murray hails from the Seattle area, and it is something the two have bonded over informally over the years.

"The connection is great with me and him," Murray said. "But obviously, it's not just me and him, or him and Trae. It's down the line of guys. He's building relationships with guys – 1 through 15 – already. He's going down the line. He knows his stuff."

Murray used a conversation with Snyder about Jalen Johnson, whose playing time has fluctuated, as an example

"Yesterday, we were having a conversation about JJ. He was playing. He doesn't play. He's a young guy. He'll get it. He'll go through experiences and get minutes. Like I told (Jalen), keep working and stay confident. Just having that conversation with Quin about JJ, somebody who is not playing as much. He's like, 'We need him.' That just speaks volumes about who he is and how he is paying attention to the game today. Overall, I'm ready to accept the challenge, and I think it will be great to have a great coach like that."

Trae Young said that one reason Snyder said that he wanted to take the head coaching job now instead of in the offseason was so that he could start building relationships sooner.

"Just being around him the little bit that we have so far, you can just tell how smart of a coach he is and just what he brings to a team," Young said. "I'm looking forward to just playing and getting out there and getting to it."

The Hawks have 21 games left in the regular season. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament with a good chance of making the playoffs. Ultimately, though, the success of this season may not come down to this year's postseason success. The real gold might lie in the groundwork and relationships that are forged for future seasons with a deep and talented young roster.