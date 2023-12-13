Smoothie King Named Official Smoothie of the Atlanta Hawks

Special Hawks Smoothie to Be Sold in Atlanta Smoothie King Locations

ATLANTA – Smoothie King, the world’s largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast-casual brand of its kind, today announced a partnership to be the Official Smoothie of the Atlanta Hawks.

The deal marks the first professional sports partnership in Atlanta for Smoothie King. The Hawks will collaborate with Smoothie King on the launch of a Hawks-branded smoothie to be sold at participating Atlanta Smoothie King locations. Through its Clean Blend’s Promise, Smoothie King is committed to blending a more nutritious smoothie from the bottom of the cup up—keeping the good stuff in and anything on the No-No List out.

“Atlanta is a special place for Smoothie King—having had a presence in the city for nearly 30 years—and we’re absolutely thrilled to kick off this exciting new partnership with such an iconic and beloved Atlanta institution that’s become such a big part of the community,” said Marianne Radley, Smoothie King CMO. “We’re equally as excited to partner with an organization like the Hawks that shares our same appreciation for the benefits of living a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Since opening its first location in Atlanta in 1994, the city has continued to be a major growth hub for Smoothie King and is now the brand’s third largest market with over 75 franchised locations across the greater metro Atlanta area. Built on the framework of a mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, the partnership with the Hawks is the perfect extension of Smoothie King’s core purpose.

“We are proud to call Smoothie King our newest partner,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “We are thrilled to give our city’s residents fun and delicious alternatives from Smoothie King to eat and drink, such as the Hawks-branded smoothie.”

The partnership with the Hawks also includes on-site activation, in-game features, in-arena and TV-visible signage, social and digital promotion, community engagement and interactive events, as well as exclusive deals to drive fans to participating Smoothie King locations throughout the season via discounts, special offers and giveaways.

