2020-21 NBA SCHEDULE UPDATE

Please be advised of the following update to the 2020-21 NBA Schedule:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Washington at Atlanta game on Wednesday will now be televised by ESPN, with game time changed to 7:00 PM ET.

Please note that Wednesday’s game will still air on Bally Sports SE, in addition to ESPN. Game time is now 7 pm.

