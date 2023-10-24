Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila Partners to Become a 'Spirit of the Atlanta Hawks'

World-Renowned Comedian and Entertainer To Provide Tequila To Hawks’ Season Ticket Members

ATLANTA – Gran Coramino Tequila – an ultra-premium tequila founded by comedian, entertainer, and businessman Kevin Hart and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann – today announced a multi-year partnership becoming a “Spirit of the Atlanta Hawks”. The announcement comes in advance of the Hawks’ 2023-24 regular-season opening game against Charlotte.

Located at the bar inside the Delta Sky360 Club of Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Hawks fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of delicious signature cocktails featuring Gran Coramino tequila. In addition, Gran Coramino signage will be visible in-arena at all regular season home games for the Hawks and on a variety of digital platforms.

“This partnership marries two of my biggest passions: sports and tequila. Last year, I made State Farm Arena a stop on my comedy tour, but this year, I wanted to find a way to connect with the Hawks and venue long term,” said Kevin Hart. “To build anticipation for this basketball season, my tequila brand signed a sponsorship deal that bonds the Hawks and Gran Coramino together. I am excited for Hawks fans to become fans of my tequila once they have the chance to try it out!”

Throughout Kevin Hart’s career, Hart has filmed many movies in Atlanta and most recently held two back-to-back sold-out shows at State Farm Arena for his ‘Reality Check’ Tour in Sept. 2022. Atlanta, a city known for its entertainment and culture, has produced some of the best in the music, film, fashion, food, and beverage industries. Atlanta is also a top-selling market for Gran Coramino Tequila, which is another reason why this partnership was so important to Kevin Hart and Gran Coramino.

“Kevin Hart has always been a dedicated supporter, and we couldn’t be happier he wanted to bring Gran Coramino to Atlanta and State Farm Arena in such a major way,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin. “We look forward to a long-lasting partnership and one that our fans can enjoy the taste of whenever they are visiting our venue.”