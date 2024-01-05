Hawks to start New Year with Award-Winning Performers and Signature Games in January

Halftime Concerts Will Feature Da Brat, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Yacht Rock Revue; Secure Your Spot at Hawks.com/tickets

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have tapped award-winning artists from genres spanning gospel to hip-hop to perform at halftime of three signature home games in the month of January. Performers are lined up for Jan. 10, 2024, against Philadelphia in a game presented by adidas, Jan. 17, 2024, as the team hosts Orlando in its sixth annual Pride Night, and Faith & Family Night on Friday, Jan. 12 against Indiana.

The month of January features 10 Hawks’ home games at State Farm Arena. Limited tickets remain for each of these games and can be secured by visiting Hawks.com/tickets.

“We strive to create the best environment for each of our home games,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “As we continue to enhance the overall fan experience, we are excited to welcome these renowned artists to perform during halftime of our home games in January.”

As the Hawks go up against Philadelphia in a game presented by adidas on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, Atlanta’s sensational band Yacht Rock Revue will perform at halftime presented by Jack Daniels.

Featuring exceptional musicianship and tight harmonies, Yacht Rock Revue pays homage to the golden era of yacht rock, delivering pitch-perfect renditions of iconic classics. Yacht Rock Revue takes audiences back in time with their lush instrumentation, soulful voices, and tight jeans. Their infectious enthusiasm and engaging stage presence create a feel-good atmosphere that encourages everyone to sing along and dance the night away.

“We’re gonna throw down retro smooth jams like Human Highlight Film dunks,” says Nick Niespodziani of Yacht Rock Revue. “Let’s Go Hawks!”

As part of the team’s annual Faith & Family Night, the Hawks have tapped GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and one of the most iconic artists in gospel music history Tasha Cobbs Leonard to perform at halftime.

Winner of the Billboard Music Award for Top Gospel Artist for the past two years, Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s latest radio single, “You Know My Name (Live),” recently climbed to no. 1, while her career-launching hit, ‘Break Every Chain,’ was recently certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2020, she launched TeeLee Records, a worship collective focused on cultivating and advancing the next generation of worship artists.

“As a proud Georgia native, I can't wait to cheer on the home team and share in this unique blending of culture and community during Faith & Family Night,” said Tasha Cobbs Leonard. “I love how this night not only promotes gospel entertainment but pulls together my love of basketball and passion for Faith & Family. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’m getting ready for a great night in the ATL!”

Lastly, as part of the team’s sixth annual Pride Night, rap artist and actress Da Brat will perform at halftime of the team’s home game against Orlando. Slated to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, the night will celebrate members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the game.

Shawntae Harris, better known by her stage name “Da Brat”, is an American rap artist, profound writer, television and radio personality, executive music and television producer and actress. Da Brat’s debut album ‘Funkdafied’ was released in 1994 and ranked atop the rap albums chart. The album was certified platinum by RIAA, making her the first female solo rapper to sell one million units. Da Brat continues to flourish in her acting and music career, writing and producing as well as developing new talent.

“I am proud and honored to be performing at the Atlanta Hawks Pride Night,” said Da Brat. “Salute.”

This season, the Hawks have already had performances from both GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper and songwriter JID as well as four-time RIAA-Certified platinum recording artist Young Dro. Last season, the Hawks had performances from award-winning artists such as Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp, and Ne-Yo.

The Hawks will also have a halftime performance for their annual MLK Day Game presented by Chase on Monday, Jan. 15. This announcement will be made at a future date.